Creative Retreat with Unmatched Outdoor Amenities Available for Purchase in Fayetteville, GA

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property highlights natural beauty and a love of the outdoors. The sprawling 13.6 acres of outdoor space features a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, a pond, a sauna, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen—rare amenities in the Fayetteville area.

Set amidst natural beauty, the estate offers a peaceful cocoon with large, tree-lined boundaries for privacy. Yet, it's conveniently located just 20 minutes from Trilith, the renowned live-work community that caters to the artistic, creative, and entrepreneurial spirit. With Trilith Studios nearby, one of the premier filmmaking studios in the world, this property is perfectly positioned for those working in creative industries or simply seeking to be near like-minded professionals. The Trilith Village also offers a range of high-end restaurants, boutique shops, and a world-class wellness center, making this a rare find for those who want to both enjoy spreading out on acreage and indulging in vibrant local amenities.

"This home is a rare find," says listing agent Allison Glennie. "Clay Cook's studio and personal touches add a special creative energy, making it the perfect space for someone who values inspiration, comfort, and a connection to nature. Whether it's for creative brainstorming sessions, bringing together friends and family, or moments of relaxation, this property combines luxury with the kind of peace and privacy that's hard to come by."

Inside, the home is just as impressive as its outdoor amenities, with spacious, light-filled rooms that flow effortlessly, making it perfect for both living and relaxing. The design and layout of the home provide the ideal setting for entertaining a crowd, hosting intimate gatherings, or enjoying quiet time in solitude.

This Fayetteville estate offers a unique combination of privacy, luxury, and creative energy, making it a rare opportunity for any buyer. With its proximity to Trilith and its distinct outdoor amenities, this property is truly a hidden gem in the market.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Allison Glennie at 678-673-4062 or [email protected].

