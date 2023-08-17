Creative Staffing Leader Steve Potestio launches Harvester Talent

Creative industry talent leader Steve Potestio announces the launch of Harvester Talent. Harvester will focus on senior executives and the build out of complete teams and departments for global corporations.

Steve Potestio, founder of some of the most respected creative staffing agencies in the industry, recently announced the launch of Harvester Talent. As Managing Director, Steve will lead Harvester's growth strategy, marketing and build its internal team.

Potestio brings over two decades of experience, leading with his extensive experience working in the creative field, to Harvester Talent. His approach, focused on building staffing firms committed to quality connections and with a focus on talent, has been instrumental in his success. In this he eschews the typical high sales focused approach typical of the staffing industry.

Most recently, he was a Senior Vice President of Onward Search and had previously co-founded and managed Mathys+Potestio, a creative staffing agency, operating in Portland, Austin, Los Angeles, Boise, and San Francisco. He also helped launch 52 Limited, a creative staffing agency operating in Portland.

A veteran of the creative world, Potestio has also worked as a graphic designer, copywriter, project manager, account manager, and was the director of HR/Operations for Portland's largest digital agency. In addition to his staffing career, Potestio has worked with hundreds of creative agencies on internal talent issues, growth strategies, and building "people positive" cultures.

"Harvester Talent is the evolution of my brand and my companies," notes Potestio. "We engage with talent at the highest level and our expertise can help companies build out complete internal teams and departments."

Harvester Talent places creative and marketing professionals into contract/temporary and full-time direct hire positions. Operating out of San Francisco and Portland, Harvester brings an original and experienced approach to the staffing industry.

