Creatively Written Christian Fiction Celebrates the Importance of God's Love Through a Story Based on Illuminating Dust Particles

Xulon Press presents a refreshing Christian fictional story for anyone fascinated with God's creation and captivated by His love – a special treat for anyone that appreciates the visual impressiveness of fractal art.
SPRING, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Paul F. Rodney takes readers on an imaginative journey to a new world in A Dust Story ($12.49, paperback, 9798868503887; $5.99, e-book, 9798868503894).
Rodney's new Christian fiction looks back on speculations the author had as a child while sitting in a dark room with sunlight coming through blinds, brightly illuminating dust particles. To successfully interpret the story, the author introduces two boys marveling at the beauty he himself had seen in the dust. Readers will follow the story of the boys contemplating the dust when suddenly they are transported to another world that was floating in the dust. Landing on a planet where they discover intelligent beings that have all fallen into sin, but unlike our world, they are literally frozen in their sin. The boys meet an "awesome being" (later revealed to be The Holy Spirit), that guides, educates and leads them to show love by sharing the gospel with the natives. Will they accomplish their mission after a rough start with the natives? Will the natives eventually turn to Christ? More importantly, will the boys ever make it back home?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rodney said, "Having gained what, to me, was an important insight into God's love, I had the idea of trying to first demonstrate that love by showing God rescuing a dying planet and illustrating it with fractal art. As the story developed, it seemed that God provided just the image that I needed for the next step. I also took the opportunity to have some of the dust planet history in the book mirror aspects of human history."
Paul F. Rodney's career was spent using applied physics and math in the oilfield. Not only does he have 132 U.S. patents to his name, but he is also listed in the 75th edition of Who's Who in America. From his early youth, Rodney was fascinated by God's creation. When he was old enough to attend Sunday School, he learned that there is a god. Strangely, when he was 13 years old, the pastor of that church preached, "The Bible is a book of myths, but ah! What wonderful myths!" Moving to another church, Rodney placed his faith in Christ. Since then, he has progressively learned to delight himself in God. Rodney's impressive list of hobbies and interests include fractal art, certain branches of mathematics, philosophy of science, nature and music.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Dust Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Paul F. Rodney, Salem Author Services, (281) 460-6152, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article