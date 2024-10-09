Creatively Written Christian Fiction Celebrates the Importance of God's Love Through a Story Based on Illuminating Dust Particles

"Having gained what, to me, was an important insight into God's love, I had the idea of trying to first demonstrate that love by showing God rescuing a dying planet and illustrating it with fractal art." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rodney said, "Having gained what, to me, was an important insight into God's love, I had the idea of trying to first demonstrate that love by showing God rescuing a dying planet and illustrating it with fractal art. As the story developed, it seemed that God provided just the image that I needed for the next step. I also took the opportunity to have some of the dust planet history in the book mirror aspects of human history."

Paul F. Rodney's career was spent using applied physics and math in the oilfield. Not only does he have 132 U.S. patents to his name, but he is also listed in the 75th edition of Who's Who in America. From his early youth, Rodney was fascinated by God's creation. When he was old enough to attend Sunday School, he learned that there is a god. Strangely, when he was 13 years old, the pastor of that church preached, "The Bible is a book of myths, but ah! What wonderful myths!" Moving to another church, Rodney placed his faith in Christ. Since then, he has progressively learned to delight himself in God. Rodney's impressive list of hobbies and interests include fractal art, certain branches of mathematics, philosophy of science, nature and music.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Dust Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

