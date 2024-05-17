CreativeX and Realeyes Join Forces to Launch AttentionX

"AttentionX provides a new opportunity to scale the success of our attention scoring and creative excellence for every single ad." Post this

Realeyes is a market leader in attention measurement, trusted by top brands to improve ad performance and grow sales. Trained on its fully consented webcam attention data from 17 million human test sessions, the company now provides instant attention predictions at digital scale.

AttentionX combines these technologies to instantly score attention performance for every ad from any ad account linked to CreativeX. The service also delivers AI-generated recommendations on how to improve ads to capture more attention and make their media investments work harder.

"We've partnered with CreativeX and Realeyes for more than five years, and it's exciting to see the additive impact of these essential tools combined," said Johanna Welch, associate director of Mars Horizon Communications Lab. "AttentionX provides a new opportunity to scale the success of our attention scoring and creative excellence for every single ad."

"Mars is the most advanced advertiser in linking creative performance and attention to long-term sales," said Mihkel Jäätma, CEO of Realeyes. "CreativeX is becoming the de-facto creative operating system for the world's largest brands and becomes a powerful vehicle to embed attentional performance within every ad."

"To-date, our creative data has been tied to sales, brand, and every digital KPI, but never attention." said Anastasia Leng, CEO of CreativeX. "Inspired by Mars' vision, Realeyes has overcome the cost and speed limitations faced by many to make attention data available for every video ad. Embedding this input directly in the pre-flight flow of our customers further de-risks their creative executions and helps inform their media allocation decisions."

The number of creative assets that brands use across their campaigns has skyrocketed ten-fold over the last 3 years, as digital platforms have fragmented the media landscape. Adding Generative AI into the mix has accelerated this trend.

This trend is forcing brands to find new solutions to maintain control over creative effectiveness, the most important driver of advertising impact. AttentionX rises to that challenge, offering best-in-market creative scoring and performance at unparalleled scale.

About CreativeX

Creative is responsible for 49% of sales lift, higher than reach, targeting, brand, or recency combined. CreativeX technology is focused on unlocking that 49% through tools and data applications that multiply the impact of effective creative on your business. Used globally by Heineken, Pepsi, Diageo (whose CEO publicly credits the tools with a 50% reduction to CPM), Nestle (whose CMO attributes CreativeX at their latest investor day to a 66% increase in digital ad effectiveness) and more, CreativeX powers creative decision-making and measurement at scale for the world's most sophisticated brands.

About Realeyes

Using front-facing cameras and the latest in computer vision AI, Realeyes measures attention and emotion reactions as people watch video content, enabling brands, agencies and media platforms to inform and optimize their content and target their videos to the right audiences.

Realeyes' technology applies facial coding to predictive, big-data analytics, driving business outcomes. Customers include brands such as Mars, Hershey's, and Church & Dwight, platforms like Meta, Google, Teads, and Seedtag, and leaders in advertising effectiveness including Kantar.

