CreatorIQ Announces Snap Inc. Partnership To Scale Global Creator Discovery Capabilities

"Integrating with Snap's new API enables our customers to diversify their outreach channels effectively." Post this

"Through our proprietary data and insights, we've uncovered that more than 80% of creator marketing campaigns are adopting a multi-platform strategy," stated Tim Sovay, Chief Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. "Integrating with Snap's new API enables our customers to diversify their outreach channels effectively. With an impressive 140% year-over-year increase in CreatorIQ campaigns utilizing Snap, this integration gives them enhanced measurement and insights and empowers them to tap into an engaged Snap audience."

With 90% of 13-24 year olds and over 75% of 13-34 year olds in over 25 countries using Snapchat, the partnership represents an unprecedented opportunity for marketers to reach highly engaged demographics across regions and drive full-funnel outcomes.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with CreatorIQ, a trusted industry platform, so their customers can better integrate Snapchat into winning creator marketing efforts and measure its impact on social media and their businesses," said Noah Wieseneck, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Snap Inc. "Creators around the world are prioritizing Snapchat, building their businesses and having fun. It's partnerships like this one that make it easier for brands to discover the right creators, understand the performance of collaborations and measure the social conversation about their brands on Snapchat."

CreatorIQ's integration with Snapchat comes on top of enhanced AI-powered Creator Discovery capabilities to help marketers identify more, better, and safer creators to work with. The combined power of searching by brand mentions and identifying look-alike creators saves marketers time and increases the potential for long-term fit. Paired with new customizable brand safety and compliance measures to ensure creators and their content are in line with standards for brands, customers can gain efficiencies — and confidence — while improving results.

These innovations will be highlighted at CreatorIQ Connect Europe today in London that brings together executives from more than 300 top global brands and organizations including Amazon, Business Insider, CEW, Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Ogilvy, TikTok and others.

With the creator economy forecasted to be worth over $50 billion USD worldwide by 2028, Connect marks the vast expansion of influencer marketing on the global stage. For example, according to new data from CreatorIQ, Europe is a hotbed for innovation, with top brands in seven out of eight key industries experiencing greater year-over-year Earned Media Value (EMV) growth in Europe than in the U.S.

To learn more about CreatorIQ's capabilities and insights, visit www.creatoriq.com.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and brand safety. Thousands of the world's most innovative brands use CreatorIQ, including AB InBev, CVS, Logitech, Nestlé, Sephora, Unilever and more. Learn more at creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact

Mike Gasbera, CreatorIQ, 1 5182278100, [email protected]

SOURCE CreatorIQ