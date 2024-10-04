CreatorIQ Appoints Scott Levy to Chief Sales Officer as Executive Team Continues Next Phase of Enterprise Growth

"I'm thrilled to now take on this elevated role of CSO—the opportunities creator marketing brings for the enterprise brands I've come to work with, know, and love throughout my career are transformational, and I want to be a part of that journey with the best technology provider in the space." Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Scott officially as Chief Sales Officer," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ. "Scott's leadership has already significantly impacted our sales organization during his time as Interim CRO. His ability to transform sales strategies, build high-performing teams, and drive enterprise growth is invaluable. We are confident that under his leadership, CreatorIQ will continue strengthening its position as the leading platform for influencer marketing."

As Interim CRO, Levy implemented a comprehensive accountability framework, restructuring the sales team to enhance productivity, pipeline growth, and performance measurement. He co-located the Business Development Representatives team in Austin and reorganized the sales division to focus on expansion into global enterprise markets. His efforts have prepared CreatorIQ for its next phase of growth by aligning sales, marketing and product functions and fostering a dynamic team culture.

"Even when I first joined as Interim CRO, I felt CreatorIQ was the leader in influencer marketing technology and was primed for the most prolific growth," said Levy. "I'm thrilled to now take on this elevated role of CSO—the opportunities creator marketing brings for the enterprise brands I've come to work with, know, and love throughout my career are transformational, and I want to be a part of that journey with the best technology provider in the space. That's CreatorIQ."

Levy's promotion comes off the heels of a series of strategic hire moves from CreatorIQ, naming Chris Harrington as Chief Executive Officer, Brit Starr as Chief Marketing Officer, and Max Powers as President and Chief Operating Officer. All will be in attendance at the annual CreatorIQ Connect conference on October 10 in Los Angeles. To learn more about CreatorIQ Connect and register for the event, visit creatoriqconnect.creatoriq.com.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitate scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows, and robust reporting while ensuring compliance and brand safety. Thousands of the world's most innovative brands and agencies use CreatorIQ, including Logitech, Movers+Shakers, Nestlé, RQ, Sephora, Unilever, and more. Learn more at CreatorIQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Martha Bennett, CreatorIQ, 1 7049565404, [email protected]

SOURCE CreatorIQ