CreatorIQ Connect Event Series Expands To Europe As Global Creator Economy Projected To Reach $500 Billion by 2027

"With CreatorIQ Connect, we're building a global community of creator economy pioneers, where companies can come together, share insights, and collectively push the industry forward." — Conor Begley, Chief Strategy Officer at CreatorIQ Post this

With the creator economy expected to reach half a trillion dollars by 2027, CreatorIQ Connect has become an integral gathering point for industry leaders to navigate this evolving landscape. To further contextualize the growth of creator marketing in Europe specifically, CreatorIQ looked at 2023 vs. 2022 year-over-year data trends for brand campaigns in its platform, which showed:

22% increase in unique posts

80% increase in TikTok posts

593% increase in YouTube Shorts

22% increase in the number of creators

"Creators consistently outperform traditional marketing tactics and channels, solidifying the sector as the most important business driver in the marketing mix," said Conor Begley, Chief Strategy Officer at CreatorIQ. "With CreatorIQ Connect, we're building a global community of creator economy pioneers, where companies can come together, share insights, and collectively push the industry forward."

CreatorIQ Connect Europe builds on the momentum of its Los Angeles event last year, which brought together more than 700 attendees including Coca-Cola, Disney, Fabletics, Walmart and more. The full agenda will be released in the coming months. To reserve your spot or inquire about participation, visit the conference event page here.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted software to unify and power advanced influencer marketing for the world's most innovative enterprises. Its Intelligence Cloud facilitates data science-enabled creator discovery, streamlines workflow, ensures brand safety and drives meaningful measurement. AB InBev, Airbnb, Red Bull, Calvin Klein, Nestle, CVS, Disney, H&M, Sephora, and Unilever are just some of the brands that utilize CreatorIQ's platform to drive real business results across their influencer marketing ecosystems.

Media Contact

Mike Gasbara, Fabric Media, 1 5182278100, [email protected], https://www.fabric.media/

SOURCE CreatorIQ