CreatorIQ Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In North America On The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CreatorIQ has also been a driving force in advancing measurement standards for the industry, including aiding in the development of the ANA's Influencer Marketing Measurement Guidelines, which was a collaborative effort with Adobe, Bayer, Cigna, Hilton, Mastercard, Nationwide, Procter & Gamble Co., Puma, Reckitt, SAP, Sephora, Target, Unilever and Wells Fargo. This focus on measurement has played a significant role not only in CreatorIQ's growth, but the industry at large.

"Advertisers are increasingly allocating budgets to creator-led initiatives, as they consistently demonstrate superior effectiveness in generating ROI across the marketing funnel," said Igor Vaks, Founder & CEO at CreatorIQ and former CTO at Experian. "The world's most iconic and innovative brands rely on CreatorIQ to deliver predictive, comparable, and actionable measurement capabilities, recognizing the crucial role that creators play in shaping their marketing strategies."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,"said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

