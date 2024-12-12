Creators Drove 486.6 Billion Impressions For Brands In 2024, A 184% Increase Year-Over-Year, According to CreatorIQ Wrapped

"The way organizations optimize creator efforts is maturing as they prepare for a content-first, creator-led future. This momentum underscores a lasting shift in how brands build trust and foster community through creator-driven storytelling." Post this

More findings from CreatorIQ Wrapped below:

Creator Campaign Statistics

26K campaigns launched (+17% YoY)

campaigns launched (+17% YoY) 3.1M creator posts tracked (+29% YoY)

creator posts tracked (+29% YoY) $79M paid to creators (+47% YoY)

paid to creators (+47% YoY) $4,206.39 : Average creator payout per transaction across all creator tiers

: Average creator payout per transaction across all creator tiers 156 countries: Global creator participation in campaigns

Social Platform Trends

Instagram Remains On Top: The platform leads in creator marketing campaigns, with 1.7M posts in creator campaigns, a 29% year-over-year increase; 91% of CreatorIQ customer campaigns included Instagram

posts in creator campaigns, a 29% year-over-year increase; 91% of CreatorIQ customer campaigns included Instagram TikTok Still Growing Rapidly: CreatorIQ customer campaigns drove 415K unique posts on the platform (+72% YoY), with 59.8K creators posting (+63% YoY); CreatorIQ customer adoption on TikTok is nearly on par with that of Instagram (610 vs. 677)

unique posts on the platform (+72% YoY), with creators posting (+63% YoY); CreatorIQ customer adoption on TikTok is nearly on par with that of Instagram (610 vs. 677) Platforms Vying for Short-Form Video Dominance: Instagram Reels led at 520K posts (+52% YoY), followed by TikTok ( 398K posts, +61% YoY) and YouTube Shorts ( 94K posts, +59% YoY)

posts (+52% YoY), followed by TikTok ( posts, +61% YoY) and YouTube Shorts ( posts, +59% YoY) API Access Unlocks Snapchat Growth: Since the launch of its Creator Discovery API, Snap saw the highest year-over-year post volume growth rate at 221%, with a 280% increase of creators posting on the platform

Marketing & Strategy Trends

Multi-Platform Approach Now Standard: 60% of campaigns leverage more than one social platform, signaling the importance of reaching multiple audiences and not relying on a single platform for all efforts

Recurring Partnerships on the Rise: 40% of creators were added to multiple campaigns, signaling the value of long-term relationships over one-off collaborations

Top Creator Discovery Filters Reflect Strategic Shifts: When searching for creators, brands focus on Creator Attributes (17.73% of searches), Audience Demographics (10.70%), and Engagement Rate (7.9%)

High Follower Count No Longer a Requirement for Success: Only 2.4% of creator searches applied a filter for follower count, while 7.9% prioritized engagement rate—showcasing a shift in how brands assess creator value

Organizations Increasingly Thinking About Risk Mitigation: Most commonly used brand safety categories to flag content include politics, competitor mentions, adult content, profanity, illicit substances, and sensitive social issues

"Creator marketing has become an essential pillar of modern growth strategies, driving authentic connections and meaningful engagement at scale," said Chris Harrington, CEO at CreatorIQ. "Creators are not just amplifiers; they are architects of cultural influence, shaping how audiences interact with brands globally. The way organizations optimize creator efforts is maturing as they prepare for a content-first, creator-led future. This momentum underscores a lasting shift in how brands build trust and foster community through creator-driven storytelling."

The release of CreatorIQ Wrapped caps off a year of expansion for the company and platform as it addressed growing industry and customer needs. In 2024, CreatorIQ:

Announced its all-new, next generation platform to launch in 2025

Released more than 40 product enhancements in 2024, including major updates like Semantic Search, a Snapchat Integration, AI Chat Assistant, and more

Received its third Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award win, with 310% revenue growth over the 2020-2023 time period

Was recognized in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports as a Leader in the Influencer Marketing Platforms category across 13 reports, including Influencer Marketing Platform Leader, Enterprise Leader, Momentum Leader, United Kingdom Leader, EMEA Leader and Europe Leader

Added global brands like Google to its customer roster, plus enterprises like Nestlé expanding across multiple brands and regions

Opened a new office in Warsaw to address the growing need for creator marketing solutions in EMEA and around the world

to address the growing need for creator marketing solutions in EMEA and around the world Made key leadership hires and promotions to shore up its executive team, including Chris Harrington , CEO, Brit Starr , CMO, Scott Levy , CSO, and Max Powers , President and COO

To learn more about CreatorIQ, visit www.creatoriq.com and view the full CreatorIQ Wrapped here.

Methodology

The data in CreatorIQ Wrapped was sourced from the CreatorIQ platform database, encompassing all client instances year-to-date. The statistics represent aggregated values across all campaigns, creators, and clients active within CreatorIQ. Percent change calculations are based on growth in platform activity compared to the same period in 2023.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the leading creator marketing platform brands and agencies rely on to maximize creator marketing programs. Its enterprise-grade workflows and industry-leading intelligence deliver AI-powered creator discovery, unified program management, and standardized measurement that is safe, seamless, smart, and built for scale. Thousands of global organizations use CreatorIQ, including Logitech, Movers+Shakers, Nestlé, RQ, Sephora, Unilever, and more. Learn more at CreatorIQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

