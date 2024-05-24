CredBuild Launches to Empower Renters by Reporting Rent Payments to Credit Bureaus

CredBuild, a pioneering fintech company, proudly announces the launch of its innovative service that enables residents of rental apartments to report their rent payments to credit bureaus. This groundbreaking solution aims to help renters build and improve their credit scores through timely rent payment reporting.

Under the leadership of Yash Mittal, Head of Product at CredBuild, the company has developed a seamless B2B2C integration strategy. Rather than approaching residents directly, CredBuild collaborates with property management systems and resident portal apps to offer a streamlined and efficient solution. This ensures a smooth user experience for property managers and residents alike.

CredBuild is working with all three Bureas - TransUnion, Equifax and Experian, to help improve its user credit scores. In a growing market where the first such reporting product was launched less than ten years ago, CredBuild offers a unique model by leveraging the power of property management companies and offering residents lower subscription costs.

CredBuild has partnered with BloomCredit which provides the necessary APIs for data furnishing, allowing CredBuild to securely and accurately report rent payment data to all credit bureaus. This partnership leverages BloomCredit's robust technology infrastructure to ensure data integrity and compliance with industry standards.

"We are excited to launch CredBuild and offer renters a new way to build their credit," said Yash Mittal. "Our integration with property management systems and resident portals means that renters can now have their rent payments positively impact their credit scores without any extra effort on their part. This not only benefits the renters but also property managers by enhancing the value of their resident services."

CredBuild is dedicated to transforming the rental market by providing a valuable service that empowers renters to take control of their financial futures. With a unique strategy, competitive pricing and solid partnerships, CredBuild is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the credit reporting landscape.

