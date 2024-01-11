Credder Inc. Expands AI Software Capabilities to Score Content in Any Language, Revolutionizing Ad Targeting for Global Brands

Credder® Inc., a leading AI software company specializing in advanced technology solutions for the advertising industry, proudly announces a major milestone in its innovative Software Platform. Renowned for its pioneering suite that enables Fortune 1000 brands, ad agencies, and ad tech companies to optimize ad spend efficiently, Credder's latest enhancement extends its capabilities to score content for quality, credibility, and brand safety in any language.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credder® Inc., a leading AI software company specializing in advanced technology solutions for the advertising industry, proudly announces a major milestone in its innovative Software Platform. Renowned for its pioneering suite that enables Fortune 1000 brands, ad agencies, and ad tech companies to optimize ad spend efficiently, Credder's latest enhancement extends its capabilities to score content for quality, credibility, and brand safety in any language.

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion of the Credder Software Platform™, as it aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower brands globally," said Chase Palmieri, CEO at Credder Inc. "By enabling language-agnostic content scoring, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our clients, Credder is setting new benchmarks in the realm of ad tech."

With a commitment to maximizing brand safety and elevating campaign performance, Credder's Software Platform has consistently delivered exceptional results. By leveraging sophisticated and proprietary AI software, the platform evaluates more than 23 million articles and websites daily, providing real-time assessments of credibility, quality, and brand safety.

The expansion to score content in any language is a strategic move to cater to the diverse global landscape of digital content. This breakthrough empowers Credder's clients to refine their ad targeting strategies across a multitude of languages, ensuring a consistent and trustworthy brand presence in an increasingly interconnected world.

Key highlights of Credder's enhanced Software Platform include:

Language Versatility: The platform is now equipped to analyze content in multiple languages, facilitating precise targeting for global marketing campaigns.

Unparalleled Accuracy: Credder's advanced AI software ensures accurate and reliable assessments of credibility, quality, and brand safety across diverse linguistic contexts.

Enhanced Campaign Performance: Clients can now benefit from the platform's proven ability to boost click-through rates by 143% when ads are strategically placed on credible news sources.

As Credder continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, this development reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in delivering solutions that redefine the future of digital advertising.

About Credder Inc.:

Credder Inc. is an AI software company at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for the advertising industry. With a focus on maximizing brand safety and optimizing ad spend, the Credder Software Platform™ utilizes advanced AI software to assess the credibility, quality, and brand safety of digital content. The company is dedicated to empowering Fortune 1000 brands, ad agencies, and ad tech companies with cutting-edge tools to enhance campaign performance in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

