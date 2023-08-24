Credder® Makes News Advertising Safe And Efficient With Credder's Trusted News Index™ For Segmentation and Targeting

Credder® Inc., a leading authority in news content credibility, proudly announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its Data Platform™. In a bold move aimed at transforming the landscape of news advertising, Credder introduces two exclusive segments: Credder's Trusted News Index 100™ and Credder's Trusted News Index 300™.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credder® Inc., a leading authority in news content credibility, proudly announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its Data Platform™. In a bold move aimed at transforming the landscape of news advertising, Credder introduces two exclusive segments: Credder's Trusted News Index 100™ and Credder's Trusted News Index 300™.

These pioneering segments are poised to empower advertisers with the means to dramatically enhance return on ad spend (ROAS) and brand safety. By enabling precision ad placement on the most trusted news publishers, Credder is revolutionizing how advertisers connect with their target audience, all while ensuring brand alignment with reliable and credible news sources.

Credder's Trusted News Index 100™ and Credder's Trusted News Index 300™ provide advertisers with quick and effortless access to the top 100 and 300 most trusted news publishers. This unique capability leverages Credder's real-time consumer trust data, a resource only Credder can offer, to facilitate precise ad targeting like never before.

The Credder Data Platform™, now fortified with these segments, offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features:

API Access to Credder's Content Credibility Database™: Unlock invaluable insights and data to navigate the complex world of news advertising and make informed ad placement decisions.

Credder's AI Score: Harness the power of scalable content scoring and analysis for articles and news websites.

Credder Score Reports: A user-friendly tool to vet any article or website URL through Credder's client dashboard.

Credder's Trusted News Index™: Streamline your news advertising with quick and efficient segmentation and targeting.

"Ever since we began working with brand advertisers and ad agencies, our customers and partners have been asking for a quick and easy way to identify and target their ad spend to the most trusted news publishers. We're proud to share that day has arrived, and this represents just one big step in an ambitious roadmap to help reward trusted news publishers with more advertising revenue, and help brands advertise with confidence on news sites" said Chase Palmieri, Credder Inc.'s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

For a firsthand experience of Credder's Data Platform™ and its game-changing capabilities, visit enterprise.credder.com or call (415) 590-4980 to schedule a live demonstration.

Join us in shaping the future of news advertising, where trust, precision, brand safety, and ROI are paramount.

About Credder:

Credder Inc. enables advertisers to maximize ROI and brand safety by targeting trusted news sites. Brands and agencies use Credder's real-time Data Platform™, AI-powered content scoring software, and Credder's Trusted News Index™ segments to reach more engaged and receptive audiences, resulting in higher conversion rates and enhanced brand safety.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chase Palmieri

CEO, Founder and Chairman

[email protected]

(415) 590-4980

Media Contact

Chase Palmieri, Credder Inc., 1 (415) 590-4980, [email protected], enterprise.credder.com

SOURCE Credder Inc.