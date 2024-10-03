Credencys Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at AAPEX Show 2024 in Las Vegas

With the evolving needs of the automotive aftermarket industry, data-driven solutions are essential for improving efficiency, scalability and profitability. We're thrilled to showcase our solution DRIVE, #1 Aftermarket PIM, powered by Syndigo, designed to optimize parts and fitment management. Post this

"At Syndigo, we are committed to empowering businesses with comprehensive data solutions that drive efficiency and accelerate growth. We are thrilled to support Credencys Solutions at AAPEX 2024 as they showcase the DRIVE Aftermarket PIM solution. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing the automotive aftermarket industry with the tools needed to manage parts and fitment data with unparalleled precision and speed," said Chris Rendell, [Partner Development Director], Syndigo.

At booth #A40016, Credencys will demonstrate its DRIVE Aftermarket PIM solution, tailored for Parts Manufacturers across various sectors including Automotive, Commercial Equipment, Construction, Off-road Vehicles, other parts and components manufacturing segments. DRIVE, powered by Syndigo, enables businesses to manage parts and fitment data with precision and efficiency, ensuring faster syndication to channels and reduced costs.

Key Features of DRIVE Powered by Syndigo:

Supports multiple industry standards across segments, brands, and regions

Flexible model for managing parts/fitment data beyond light-duty vehicles

Streamlined data distribution to customers, marketplaces, and e-commerce channels

Business Benefits:

50% reduced cost to manage parts and fitment data

2x faster syndication to distribution channels

100% compliance with industry standards

Credencys Solutions welcomes attendees to visit booth #A40016 to explore data-driven solution. Attendees can also schedule meetings with the Credencys and Syndigo teams to learn more.

About Credencys Solutions Inc.

Credencys Solutions is a data management solutions provider tailored to the unique needs of retail, consumer brands, Industrial and manufacturing businesses. Widely regarded as a trusted advisor and strategic partner, the company has 15+ years of proven success in implementing cutting-edge PIM & MDM solutions that empower businesses to harness the full power of their data.

Clients range from mid-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies where Credencys has solved complex data challenges with its team of 150+ data engineers, and offices in USA, Europe plus a dedicated tech team in India.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the leading provider of MDM, PIM, and PXM, delivering data mastery and exceptional customer experiences across departments, organizations, and commerce platforms. With the largest integrated network for content distribution, Syndigo is the end-to-end solution on the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to achieve a "single source of data truth" inside the organization or distribute it to an external network in pursuit of faster, more efficient commerce, Syndigo makes it happen.

Syndigo serves more than 14,000 leading enterprises worldwide across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare.

