Credico (USA) LLC Names Jeremy Klarner as Vice President, National Accounts

One of the things I am most excited about is the strength by which the National Accounts team has grown over the last couple of years. It is by far the best and strongest team we have ever had, which makes taking on Canada in addition to the US an easy decision. Post this

Klarner began his sales career in 1999 through a sales management program. Two years later, he opened an independent sales office and relocated to London, where he spent a decade working on expansion and client management across the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2012, he was promoted to Director of National Accounts and relocated back to the United States to implement the successful tools he cultivated throughout his tenure to grow and expand the United States team.

"He started out doing door-to-door sales to understand how we serve our partners at Credico, which has distinguished us from others since the beginning," said Jesse Young, President of Credico. "We are extremely delighted and proud to add him to our Canadian division because we know wherever he goes, we grow."

Klarner will focus on cross-training and team development to identify a new group of rising stars for Credico's founding office. His new role started in January 2024

About Credico (USA) LLC

Credico is the leading multi-channel outsourced sales provider in the direct sales industry, with headquarters in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada. For over three decades, Credico has helped companies that want to grow their customer base by simplifying coordinating sales efforts. We use face-to-face interactions and creative technology applications to build customer relationships and amplify impact. Credico contracts with specialized teams of independent sales offices, delivering quality and business growth.

