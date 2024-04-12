Credico (USA) LLC Promotes Brett Heyes to Vice President, Health Insurance Division

I am excited about the launch of this very important and necessary division. This expansion represents growth in our business capabilities and a testament to our team's adaptability and forward-thinking approach. Post this

Heyes began his career at Credico in 2018 as a Senior National Account Manager in our United Kingdom office, where he led and managed client relationships, delivering insights and data regarding client sales and marketing performance. In 2020, Heyes was promoted to Director of National Accounts for our US office. In this role, he achieved significant recognition by leading his team to attain quality metrics of 70% or more on telecommunications campaigns.

Credico is fortunate to have the health of their US emerging markets in Heyes' care. His leadership skills, compassion for others, and commitment are the reasons why Credico is confident in his professionalism and expertise to lead this growing area of the business.

Through his leadership approach, Heyes has contributed to Credico's vibrant culture. He promotes our trust and independent values while ensuring we remain agile and responsive. Heyes' belief in providing his team the freedom to self-manage and innovate while encouraging them to take ownership of their work made him the ideal candidate.

"In this role, my client is Credico," said Heyes. "I am honored to lead the team that expands access to affordable health care for consumers, among other exciting programs that we are developing," said Heyes.

About Credico (USA) LLC

Credico is the leading multi-channel outsourced sales provider in the direct sales industry, with headquarters in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada. For over three decades, Credico has helped companies that want to grow their customer base by simplifying coordinating sales efforts. We use face-to-face interactions and creative technology applications to build customer relationships and amplify impact. Credico contracts with specialized teams of independent sales offices, delivering quality and business growth.

