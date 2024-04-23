Credit Union of Colorado Announces the Promotion of Phil Smith to Chief Executive Officer

"Phil has served as an invaluable member of the Credit Union of Colorado team for nearly 15 years. It is my honor to congratulate him as he moves into the position of CEO," says Dr. Will Fleckenstein, Credit Union of Colorado's board chairperson. Post this

Prior to joining Credit Union of Colorado, Smith was the vice president of the Public Service Credit Union. He also served as the vice president of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union for nearly five years. Smith volunteers for the Community College of Aurora Foundation Board and is currently serving as the Foundation's Board President.

"I'm proud to have the opportunity to lead the credit union and continue to foster Credit Union of Colorado's culture and commitment to actively supporting our members, employees, and the communities we serve," says Smith. "I had the privilege of working alongside long-time CEO Terry Leis for more than a decade. Terry served the credit union with honor, humility and distinction. We are grateful for his many years of service."

Credit Union of Colorado in your community:

Credit Union of Colorado offers the latest in banking with 19 full-service locations throughout the state featuring lobby service centers, drive-up tellers and access to thousands of fee-free ATMs. The credit union also provides its members with the convenience of mobile banking with remote check deposit and access to Zelle®, a fast, safe and easy way to send money right from your mobile banking app or online banking account.

With more than 90 years of experience, Credit Union of Colorado is a stable, member-owned financial institution with more than $2.5 billion in assets. The credit union's commitment to the community, with a focus on equity, education, and the environment, reflects its promise to make a lasting impact. The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education through college scholarships and educator grants.

Media Contact

Tammy Stratton, Credit Union of Colorado, 3039476531, [email protected], https://www.cuofco.org/

SOURCE Credit Union of Colorado