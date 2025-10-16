Credo Health Unveils Care Map: Unlocking the First Complete Medical Record for Every Patient

"In July, President Trump called on health tech leaders to expedite access to clinical data through national networks and TEFCA pathways. In October, Credo answered that call with Care Map," said Carm Huntress, CEO of Credo Health. Post this

"In July 2025, President Trump called on health tech leaders to expedite access to clinical data through national networks and TEFCA pathways. In October, Credo answered that call with Care Map," said Carm Huntress, CEO of Credo Health. "Care Map stitches together a full encounter footprint for each patient, starting with digital networks and followed by AI-assisted retrieval to close the last mile, so physicians get a complete, source-cited record for every patient."

Huntress continued, "With a near-perfect record in hand, our physician-trained AI reviews every chart for potential gaps and risks with clear citations, and our copilots make the data easy for physicians and staff to review inside their electronic health record. The result is more complete information at the point of care, which helps clinicians make more accurate decisions without adding cost."

How Care Map Works

Care Map uses AI to identify every location a patient has received care by reviewing all available records, spotting signals that another record should exist, and mapping the complete encounter footprint across hospitals, clinics, and specialists, both in and out-of-network. It then checks each likely site of care against national and regional health information networks to confirm where a matching record is available and what is still missing.

For the 30 to 50 percent of high value encounters not returned digitally, Credo's AI agent assisted workflows contact source providers through phone, secure portals, and fax to retrieve the missing records. Finally, Care Map cleans and stitches everything into a single, deduplicated history with source citations, so clinicians can review quickly and trust what they see.

"What physicians and their teams want is simple: a complete, relevant record that is easy to review digitally inside the EHR so they know they are delivering the best care," said Avishaan Sing Sethi, CTO of Credo Health. "In every user session, customer demo, and survey, they tell us they spend 20 to 40 percent of staff time on manual medical-record chase and retrieval. It is a major cost center, and fees for records are capped by state rules, limiting what providers can recoup.

Sethi continued, "When the process costs more than those caps allow, they absorb the loss just to assemble an incomplete patient history. Care Map completes and digitizes the entire process."

"Coverage breadth matters for our enterprise customers, but record completeness is where ROI shows up," said Brigham Hamlin, CCO of Credo Health. "By pairing national networks and regional HIE access with rigorous normalization and provenance, as well as non-digital chases, we deliver longitudinal records our clinician-trained AI can reason over, which improves the quality of care because nothing is missed."

Hamlin continued, "This ultimately allows us to make chart chasing a commodity and price it at a fraction of the cost of any solution on the market today."

Why This Matters

Approximately 70 million of the most vulnerable Americans are enrolled in value-based care (VBC) health plans, which dominate Medicare Advantage and are widely used in Medicaid. Without complete health histories, patients in VBC contracts face higher risks of misdiagnosis, and payers and physicians face greater risk of cost overruns.

By replacing manual chases that consume staff time and often trigger fees, Care Map lowers chart-retrieval costs while preserving native clinical context (notes, imaging, labs, medications, problem lists) with audit-ready provenance. The result is more complete histories at the point of care, fewer misdiagnoses, stronger risk integrity, and lower total cost in value-based contracts covering about 70 million vulnerable Americans.

Availability

Care Map is available today to new and existing customers using Credo Health's Acquire AI agent for medical record retrieval. To learn more or request access, visitwww.credohealth.com. Credo Health will be at HLTH (October 20–22, 2025) and the FLAACOs Fall Conference (October 22–24, 2025).

Security & Compliance

Credo Health adheres to HIPAA and applicable privacy regulations. All exchanges use secure, standards-based transport; access is governed by appropriate consent, treatment relationships, and each network's policies. Note: Credo does not currently exchange via TEFCA/QHINs; interoperability is provided through the Carequality trust framework, national health information networks and regional HIEs.

About Credo Health

Credo Health is the AI clinical SaaS platform helping physicians perfectly diagnose and treat every patient. Physicians who care for patients in value-based care arrangements leverage Credo's platform to acquire complete health histories, inspect every record to find the clinical insights that matter, and engage with patients and care teams at the point of care. Our platform optimizes the lifecycle of every patient record, turning fragmented data into actionable insights for payers, ACOs, and MSOs.

