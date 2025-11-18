Crelate Brings Its Living Platform™ to Life with Insights Agent: The Next Evolution in Intelligent Recruiting

"Having access to sourcing tools isn't a competitive advantage in the world of strategic outbound recruiting. Agents are needed to intelligently process data only you have and blend it with data you don't have to accelerate the recruiting process." - Aaron Elder, CEO at Crelate Post this

"The future of recruiting isn't about more tools; it's about smarter systems that work for you," said Aaron Elder, CEO of Crelate. "The Living Platform™ represents that shift. Working together, Discover and Insights Agents complete the first stage of this evolution, safely making connections between your proprietary recruiting data and external data sources. Having access to sourcing tools isn't a competitive advantage in the world of strategic outbound recruiting. Agents are needed to intelligently process data only you have and blend it with data you don't have to accelerate the recruiting process."

The Living Platform's evolution has been shaped by direct feedback from Crelate's clients , many of whom served as early adopters and active collaborators throughout development. This partnership has helped refine each agent's performance, ensuring the platform reflects real recruiter priorities: simplicity, transparency, and outcomes.

From Data to Decisions: A Platform That Learns with You

The Crelate Insights Agent analyzes recruiter activity and existing data, enriching it and proactively generating relevant Ideas . As Idea generation improves over time, it unlocks the opportunity within clients' existing data; turning scattered information into clear, actionable guidance. By quickly surfacing the right patterns and recommendations, Crelate's Living Platform™ helps teams focus their energy where it matters most.

Key capabilities include:

Database Refresh: Keep your contacts, companies, and candidate records alive with automatically updated information, no more cross-checking data across platforms.

Agent Dashboard: A central view for insights, alerts, and recommendations, helping recruiters act quickly on the signals that matter most.

Cross-Source Sourcing: Chat with data inside and outside of your platform. Find more candidates that look like a favorite, ask to find people related to an active job search, and much more. While the Discover Agent can search outside of your system, the Insights Agent cleans and aligns your data so that results can be combined across both datasets.

Proactive Recommendations: Identify opportunities and risks before they impact results, thanks to intelligent signals based on your own database activity.

"Recruiters have always tracked everything; they have a goldmine of data, but what they've lacked is context," said Kate Cohen, VP of Marketing at Crelate. "The Living Platform changes that. It learns from real activity to deliver timely, relevant intelligence directly in the workflow."

A Foundation for What's Next

The launch of Insights Agent marks the official arrival of the Living Platform ™; a connected, agentic ecosystem that evolves with its users. Future agents will build on this foundation, powering deeper collaboration, automation, and intelligence across every stage of recruiting, redefining what it means to have a platform that truly evolves with its users.

Recruiting teams can learn more about the Living Platform™ and Crelate's roadmap of upcoming agents by contacting their Customer Success Manager or visiting www.crelate.com/agents.

About Crelate

Serving more than 25,000 professionals, Crelate is the AI-powered Living Platform™ for modern recruiting. Built for high-performing teams across executive search, direct placement, and in-house talent teams, Crelate unifies ATS, CRM, and intelligent sourcing in a single flexible system. With agentic AI and real-time insights, Crelate helps firms activate their data, reduce tool sprawl, and scale strategically.

