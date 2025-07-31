Crelate Launches Discover Agent, the First AI Agent in Its Evolving Living Platform

"In a world where profile data is more widely available than ever, there is great power in the data only your recruiting team has. Crelate' AI Agents will help you access that power." - Aaron Elder, CEO at Crelate Post this

"AI shouldn't just add features. It should evolve the foundation of how work gets done," said Aaron Elder, CEO of Crelate. "Crelate's Discover Agent is the first step in that evolution — helping talent teams unlock the full value of their proprietary data, mixed with our curated data, and act faster on every hiring opportunity. We see AI as the foundation of a new user experience, and we are investing across every aspect of our recruiting platform to take advantage of this technological shift."

From Search to Discover: A New Standard for Talent Activation

Recruiters using Crelate's Discover Agent can surface relevant candidates from outside their data, who may not appear in traditional searches, drawing from active and passive talent pools across their internal database and external sources. The agent continuously improves as users interact with recommendations — learning from recruiter feedback, preferences, and hiring decisions through natural conversation.

Key capabilities include:

Natural language interaction – no complex search syntax required

Proactive talent suggestions based on open jobs, filters, or custom signals

Ongoing learning from recruiter behavior and hiring outcomes

Data enrichment awareness, helping recruiters rediscover overlooked or newly relevant candidates

By working alongside the recruiter, and suggesting talent in real time, the Crelate Discover Agent accelerates the recruiter's workflow without adding complexity.

"Most recruiting tools rely on outdated, transactional search models," said Kate Cohen, VP of Marketing at Crelate. "Discover Agent transforms the experience — making your database feel alive and responsive to the needs of your business."

The Beginning of the Agentic Living Platform

The Discover Agent is the first in a series of intelligent AI agents that will form the foundation of Crelate's Living Platform™ — a recruiting platform that evolves alongside its users. Unlike tools that lock companies into rigid workflows, Crelate's Living Platform surfaces fresh insights, ideas, and adapts to your team and your workflows.

Upcoming releases will introduce additional agents, including Crelate Insights Agent, designed to empower recruiters by unlocking unique data within the recruiter's database.

"Recruiting teams have spent years tracking and tagging data about every prospect and candidate they have spoken with. Agents give us an opportunity to help recruiters unlock the gold hidden within their proprietary dataset," said Aaron Elder. "In a world where profile data is more widely available than ever, there is great power in the data only your recruiting team has. Crelate's AI Agents will help you access that power."

Recruiting teams can learn more about the agent roadmap and explore early adopter bundles by contacting their Crelate Customer Success Manager or visiting www.crelate.com/agents.

