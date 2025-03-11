Crelate Welcomes Kate Cohen as New Vice President of Marketing

"We're delighted to welcome Kate Cohen to our leadership team as VP of Marketing. Her exceptional background in both technology and recruiting provides the perfect expertise to drive our marketing strategy forward," said Jason Hoback, President at Crelate. Post this

"We're delighted to welcome Kate Cohen to our leadership team as VP of Marketing. Her exceptional background in both technology and recruiting provides the perfect expertise to drive our marketing strategy forward," said Jason Hoback, President at Crelate. "Kate's proven ability to build brands and accelerate growth in the B2B SaaS space will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our recruiting platform solutions."

Prior to joining Crelate, Cohen served as Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations at Voltron Data, where she helped transition the company out of stealth and launch its flagship product. During her tenure, her leadership drove significant growth in channel engagement, community expansion, and web traffic, driving pipeline and strengthening Voltron Data's global presence. Her career also includes leadership roles at Randstad and Aptum, where she developed and executed successful marketing strategies for staffing and technology companies.

"Joining Crelate is a full-circle moment for me—bringing together my experience in recruiting and technology with a company that truly values both," said Cohen. "I started my career in recruiting when my ATS was just resumes in manila folders, and now I have the opportunity to help scale an advanced solution that empowers staffing professionals to focus on what they do best—connecting people with opportunities. I'm excited to build on Crelate's strong foundation and elevate marketing as a key growth driver in this next chapter."

Cohen's appointment comes at a strategic time for Crelate, as the company prepares to roll out several platform enhancements designed to increase efficiency for staffing and recruiting professionals. Her leadership will be instrumental as the company strengthens its commitment to providing industry-leading recruiting solutions.

