Crema Forms Executive Advisory Board with Cybersecurity Expert Mark Carney

For the past 15 years, Crema has been a trusted partner for service companies at pivotal moments in their growth. With a core specialization in strategy, UX design and full-stack development, Crema empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their people, processes and technology.

After a series of flourishing relationships with pioneering cybersecurity firms, Crema has decided to formalize its dedication to the industry. Crema has partnered with top firms in the sector, including Kudelski Security, FishTech, Nuspire, Optiv, Coalfire, Beazley Security and several emerging startups. From product redesigns to building platforms from the ground up, Crema has consistently delivered solutions that meet the distinct needs of the cyber industry.

“We’ve grown alongside our clients, designing and developing a range of cybersecurity platforms,” said George Brooks, CEO and Founder at Crema. “It was a natural evolution for us to formalize our expertise in this space and create an advisory board that will further accelerate our growth in cybersecurity.”

The Executive Advisory Board’s creation is driven by three primary objectives.



A Long-Term Commitment to Cybersecurity: The formation of this board signals Crema’s long-term dedication to the cybersecurity sector. “We’re planting our flag in the industry and showcasing our ability to create impactful digital solutions for cybersecurity companies,” Brooks explained. “This is just the beginning as we continue to scale our team and invest in growing our cybersecurity footprint.”

Expanding Thought Leadership: Mark Carney’s personal mission has always been to partner with CISOs to fortify their enterprises by mimicking nation-state adversary tactics and, in turn, strengthen their defense measures. Ultimately, his intent is to make the world a safer place. “I’m ecstatic to join Crema’s executive advisory board to advance its cyber services offering portfolio by leveraging my experience and understanding of the market,” said Carney.

Superior Service Delivery: While Crema has established itself as a leader in digital product development, the firm recognizes the new and evolving challenges of MSSPs, i.e., MSPs that add cyber capabilities and emerging products, looking to stand out as a “category of one” within a very competitive cybersecurity industry. “Our advisory board represents our values of continuous learning and pursuit of innovation. We want to ensure that we remain at the forefront of cybersecurity product development, equipping our teams with the knowledge and tools to excel,” added Brooks.

With Mark Carney and the formation of the Executive Advisory Board, Crema is positioned to be the #1 design and technology consultancy acutely focused on serving MSSPs and the cybersecurity product space.

The Crema team looks forward to delivering more cutting-edge digital solutions for clients and is partnering with a select few organizations for 2025. Talk with the team to learn more about Crema’s enterprise partnerships.

