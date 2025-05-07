CREO Announces Major Expansion of Artificial Intelligence Services

CREO has launched five AI services that will accelerate value for life sciences and healthcare organizations through the power of AI. The new offerings, ranging from strategic planning and hands-on workshops to solution development and fractional leadership, equip growth-stage companies with the industry expertise and technical acumen needed to capitalize on AI advancements.

DURHAM, N.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO, the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health, announced today a portfolio of AI services designed to help life sciences and healthcare organizations embrace rapidly growing opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company announced the immediate availability of five AI consulting and advisory services that help life sciences and healthcare companies unlock the power of AI to accelerate value creation. The offerings include:

AI Strategy and Roadmap Program (AIStaR): a strategic planning service focused on helping industry leaders develop and execute growth strategies that embrace AI advancements as business transformation opportunities.

AI Innovations Workshop: a 2-day, hands-on program where business leaders and teams partner with AI experts to learn about AI capabilities and rapidly prototype AI solutions using their own organizational data.

AI Solution Development Services: a comprehensive portfolio of AI, data, and change management services that deliver tailored AI solutions and re-engineered business processes for organizations looking to capture efficiencies and automations with AI.

Biotechnology AI Model Deployment: a cloud-based service supporting the operational deployment and management of life sciences AI models such as AlphaFold, Chai-1, RFdiffusion, and many others.

Fractional Chief AI Officer: part-time access to experienced AI experts to help leadership teams understand the evolving state of AI, develop organizational plans, and introduce new practices and policies related to AI and data sciences.

"AI has become an important consideration for most corporate strategies in our industry," said Jason Burke, CREO's Chief Strategy and AI Officer. "Investors and executive leaders are actively exploring how AI can amplify the way they generate value. But to do it well, they need access to the industry expertise, technical acumen, and best practices that can effectively plan and deliver these AI advancements."

From protein modelling to expert agents, AI is unlocking new pathways for accelerating the speed, quality, and cost of medical advancements. The growing landscape of AI tools and models has lowered the time, cost, and complexity for growth-stage companies seeking to leverage AI's potential. CREO expects the market for industry applications of AI to exceed 20% CAGR through at least 2030.

For more information about life sciences trends in AI, see CREO's AI trends report.

About CREO

CREO is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies seeking to improve human health. We accelerate growth and value creation for life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies worldwide through tailored consulting and operating solutions. With deep expertise in strategic planning, M&A, commercialization, IT enablement, data sciences, and regulatory compliance, CREO has helped hundreds of organizations enhance business performance and advance clinical innovations. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, CREO is committed to making a better, healthier world. Visit us at www.creoconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Jason Burke, CREO, 1 9195891212, [email protected], www.creoconsulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE CREO