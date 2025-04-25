CREO Announces the Appointment of Jason Burke as Chief AI Officer

CREO Consulting has appointed Jason Burke as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer to oversee its AI corporate development programs and portfolio of AI and data sciences service offerings. With deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences AI, Burke will help drive innovation and measurable impact as the industry embraces transformative AI opportunities.

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO, the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health, announced today the appointment of Jason Burke to the role of Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. In this new role, Burke will oversee the company's AI corporate development programs as well as CREO's portfolio of AI and data sciences service offerings.

As one of the fastest evolving technologies in human history, advancements in artificial intelligence and data sciences are poised to have a transformative impact on the precision, quality, and efficiency of medical product development and care delivery.

"I'm thrilled to announce Jason's expanded role as our Chief AI Officer," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of CREO. "Our industry is at an inflexion point with AI, and Jason's long-standing leadership in this field speaks for itself. He is the perfect person to help our industry capture the amazing opportunities ahead with AI."

Burke is an acknowledged expert in life sciences and healthcare AI, analytics, and data sciences. He previously served as the System VP and founding Chief Analytics Officer for UNC Health, helping the organization to become one of the most advanced data sciences organizations in the industry. His highly rated book, "Health Analytics", forecasted the rise of advanced analytics like AI in life sciences and healthcare, and is used regularly in graduate school programs to train both executives and students. Burke's professional experience includes leading innovation-focused AI, analytics, and data efforts in organizations like SAS, Microsoft, IQVIA, and GSK.

"It's an amazing time to be in our industry," said Jason Burke, CREO's Chief Strategy & AI Officer. "AI and digital transformation are not new, but today's ability to quickly and affordably create measurable impact with these technologies is unprecedented. I'm excited for the opportunity to help CREO and our clients create a better, healthier world with AI."

The market for industry applications of AI is expected to exceed 20% CAGR through at least 2030. For life sciences and healthcare businesses, AI is emerging as a critical enabler of growth, accelerating the discovery and development of tomorrow's treatments while empowering more efficient, higher-quality operations. The diversity of AI application areas – product design, workflow automation, service agents, research assistance, regulatory tracking, quality management, software development, decision support, and more – are challenging industry leaders and investors to prioritize value creation opportunities.

About CREO

CREO is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies seeking to improve human health. We accelerate growth and value creation for life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies worldwide through tailored consulting and operating solutions. With deep expertise in strategic planning, M&A, commercialization, IT enablement, data sciences, and regulatory compliance, CREO has helped hundreds of organizations enhance business performance and advance clinical innovations. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, CREO is committed to making a better, healthier world. Visit us at www.creoconsulting.com.

