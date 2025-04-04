CREO Named Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region by Inc. Magazine for Fourth Straight Year

"Our growth reflects both our team's dedication and our client's trust in us to help create a better, healthier world. I thank our entire team for their exceptional efforts in helping our clients grow impact in the world." - Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO Post this

"We are deeply honored to be named among the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region for the fourth consecutive year," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of CREO. "Our growth reflects both our team's dedication and our client's trust in us to help create a better, healthier world. I thank our entire team for their exceptional efforts in helping our clients grow impact in the world."

CREO, founded in 2015 by Susan Acker-Walsh and Mike Townley in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, has received numerous awards reflecting market demand for their growth-enabling services, including four consecutive appearances on both the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals lists, and the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 list.

"We appreciate this recognition from Inc. Magazine once again and congratulate all companies on this year's list," said Mike Townley, CCO and Co-Founder of CREO. "Our employees are incredible, and are driven by accelerating value creation within our clients. Their growth is our passion."

The 2025 Inc. Regionals recognize the fastest-growing U.S. companies over a two-year period across seven regions. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. To qualify, they must be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent while also meeting specific revenue requirements.

The 951 companies on the 2025 Inc. Regionals lists produced over $56 billion in revenue in 2023, showing the significant economic impact of these fast-growing organizations.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals, with company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/regionals.

About CREO

CREO is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health. CREO serves growing life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies across the U.S. and international markets. The company's expertise and knowledge in strategy, M&A, commercialization, digital transformation, cybersecurity, analytics, and quality & regulatory compliance help organizations improve today's business performance and develop tomorrow's clinical innovations. Founded in 2015, CREO is headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Join us and together let's make a meaningful difference.

Media Contact

Jason Burke, CREO, 1 9195891212, [email protected] , creoconsulting.com

SOURCE CREO