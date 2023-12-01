CREO Welcomes Steven Moore as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer

New Role to Focus on Accelerating Growth and Expanding Presence in Key Markets After Strategic Capital Infusion

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO, the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising life sciences and healthcare companies, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Steven Moore as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Moore brings a strategic, high-growth mindset to CREO, which will amplify the organization's commercial reach while deepening its impact across the life sciences, healthcare, biotech, and private equity landscapes.

This landmark appointment follows a strategic recapitalization from Grant Avenue Capital, which CREO announced in September. The recapitalization followed several years of sustained momentum among CREO's loyal client base. As a member of CREO's executive leadership team, Mr. Moore will help lead the organization into its next phase of growth by shaping and executing business development strategies in new and existing segments, strengthening and expanding CREO's commercial team, and increasing CREO's brand equity.

"We at CREO enthusiastically welcome Steven to the team as Chief Commercial Officer, a new role that will be critical as we continue to grow," said Mike Townley, President and Co-Founder of CREO. "As an organization that has been a catalyst of growth for our clients since our inception, we are excitedly stepping into a new growth era of our own. Steven is uniquely equipped for this role as he couples a positive energy and passion for progress with many years of experience in business development, sales, and marketing within the life sciences sector."

Mr. Moore has extensive life sciences experience in the areas of corporate and product strategy, digital transformation and cyber security, corporate and commercial compliance, as well as market access and product launch. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Sales at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where he led the integration of a business development team after the acquisition of Compliance Implementation Services (CIS).

Mr. Moore is inspired by CREO's growth-centered mission, practitioner-led approach, and client-first ethos. "As a professional who has dedicated my career to pursuing sustainable business development, I am eager to lead the commercial function at an organization that has growth at the very heart of its purpose. CREO's value to clients is in a class of one, and I look forward to bringing our services to the many businesses who stand to benefit."

About CREO

CREO, Inc. is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health. CREO serves growing life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies across the U.S. and international markets. The company's expertise and knowledge in Strategy, M&A, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and IT Quality & Regulatory Compliance help organizations improve today's business performance and develop tomorrow's clinical innovations. Founded in 2015, CREO is headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Join us and together let's make a meaningful difference. Visit CREO at www.creoinc.net.

Media Contact

Michael Townley, CREO, LLC, 1 919-589-1212, [email protected], https://www.creoinc.net/

SOURCE CREO, LLC