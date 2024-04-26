CREO's Mike Townley Receives Triangle Business Journal's 2024 Life Sciences Award

"Mike's recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication he brings to our firm and the life sciences industry overall," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of CREO. Post this

The Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) 2024 Life Sciences Award is an esteemed honor that celebrates outstanding leaders making noteworthy strides in the life sciences field. Townley's receipt of this award underscores his instrumental role at CREO and the firm's dedication to serving life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies. Townley and other award recipients will be recognized at private honoree dinner on May 16th hosted by the TBJ at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

CREO has been serving growing companies committed to improving human health since 2015. Townley's leadership has been pivotal in steering CREO's mission to help organizations improve business performance and foster clinical innovations.

"Mike's recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication he brings to our firm and the life sciences industry overall," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of CREO. "His expertise, unwavering commitment, and innovative thinking have been critical to CREO's success serving life sciences and healthcare companies."

In his role as President, Townley has been instrumental in helping CREO clients navigate the complexities of strategy, M&A, digital transformation, cybersecurity, IT quality and regulatory compliance. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have been vital in guiding CREO's clients towards continued growth.

Townley's contributions extend beyond his role at CREO. His commitment to improving human health has had a substantial impact on the broader life sciences landscape. This award underscores his ongoing efforts to advance the sector.

Acker-Walsh added, "This award is not just an acknowledgment of Mike's individual achievements. It also shines a spotlight on the vital work our team at CREO performs every day. We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the world of life sciences and healthcare."

Complete results of the TBJ Life Sciences Awards are available in a recent article on the publication's website.

About CREO

CREO, Inc. is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health. CREO serves growing life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies across the U.S. and international markets. The company's expertise and knowledge in Strategy, M&A, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and IT Quality & Regulatory Compliance help organizations improve today's business performance and develop tomorrow's clinical innovations. Founded in 2015, CREO is headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Join us and together let's make a meaningful difference. Visit CREO at www.creoinc.net.

Media Contact

James Forte, CREO Inc., 1 919-961-4066, [email protected], https://www.creoinc.net

SOURCE CREO Inc.