Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds Historic New Orleans Hotel to Latitudes Portfolio

NOPSI Hotel Provides Modern Luxuries While Evoking the Glamour of the Jazz Age

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the historic NOPSI Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection. The former headquarters of New Orleans Public Service Inc., NOPSI is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is a member of Historic Hotels of America, standing as a living American treasure.

The NOPSI hotel is a powerful symbol of New Orleans' Jazz Age legacy, reborn as a luxury hotel catering to sophisticated travelers. The architecturally unique building retains its original architectural details, including distinctive sweeping windows, high ceilings, and cast-iron rails. Offering 217 rooms with 60 expansive suites, the NOPSI features elegant furnishings inspired by the building's history, complemented by local artwork and panoramic views of the New Orleans skyline. The hotel even has private terrace accommodations on the penthouse level, providing guests with a truly luxurious experience.

NOPSI provides guests with a culinary journey through New Orleans' rich cultural heritage. Atop the hotel, the dynamic rooftop pool and bar, Above the Grid, serves as a year-round hotspot with poolside bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sweeping views of the city's skyline. To further elevate the guest experience, the hotel recently added a retractable roof to its rooftop pool deck.

The hotel's casually sophisticated restaurant, Public Service, pays homage to the hardworking Gulf Coast fishermen and farmers, serving contemporary cuisine from an open-display kitchen and modern raw bar. Transporting guests to the 1800s, Henry's Gin Bar + Backyard offers an atmospheric setting with an outdoor patio for enjoying cocktails, light bites, and private events. The historic bar pays homage to Henry Ramos who first created the Original Gin Fizz in 1888, which has since become a staple for modern bartenders.

The centrally located NOPSI hotel ensures easy access to Bourbon Street, the French Quarter, Garden District, trendy Warehouse District, and iconic Superdome. The hotel boasts an array of indoor and outdoor settings that provide magical backdrops for weddings, meetings, and events. The NOPSI culinary team crafts specialty menus and impeccably plated dishes that showcase the local flavors and distinct gastronomic heritage of New Orleans.

For more information, to view photos or book your stay, please visit the hotel's website, or call 844-439-1463.

