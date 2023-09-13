Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds Le Merigot Santa Monica to Management Portfolio

Santa Monica's Beachside Hotel Joins Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent Division

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning operator of over 120 hotels and resorts, announced today the addition of the Le Merigot Santa Monica to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio.

Offering the ideal blend of exploration and tranquility, the seaside retreat is just steps from the beach and its famous Santa Monica Pier. Additional highlights within walking distance include the 3rd Street Promenade in Downtown Santa Monica. Known for upscale shopping, numerous restaurants and bars featuring locally sourced ingredients and craft cocktails - there's excitement around every corner.

Le Merigot Santa Monica features 175 guest rooms, many offering private balconies and stunning ocean views. Additional favored amenities include an outdoor terrace, overlooking the beach and ocean with poolside service complete with available umbrellas and lounge chairs, a well-equipped fitness center, and even offers step on beach access with beach gear and bike cruisers for rent.

Guests are invited to experience the flavors of California cuisine at the hotel's Dining Room, which serves lunch and dinner. The Dining Room boasts an enchanting open-air ambiance and breathtaking ocean views, creating an unforgettable setting for a delightful dining experience. To socialize with friends and family, guests can gather at the hotel's Lobby Lounge, where they can savor a selection of refreshing beverages and indulge in shareable plates. For those seeking relaxation by the pool, the spacious deck of the property provides poolside service, allowing guests to unwind under the sun while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

For more information, to view photos or book your stay, please visit the hotel's website, or call 310-395-9700.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also works a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, and The Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, CIIC PR, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts