Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds The Josie Hotel, An Autograph Collection to Latitudes Portfolio

The vibrant and inviting lobby of The Josie Hotel sets the tone for an unforgettable stay.

ROSSLAND, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning hotel management company, announced today the addition of The Josie Hotel, An Autograph Collection to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio. Recognized among North America's top ski hotels, The Josie is an award-winning ski-in/ski-out boutique hotel nestled at the base of the independent RED Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia.

The Josie offers boutique accommodations with 106 guest rooms and suites, complemented by dedicated ski concierge services, inviting fire pits, and fitness facilities providing a stylish mountain experience that captivates guests throughout the year. RED Mountain is a distinguished destination for both winter and summer, solidifying its rank as the ninth-largest skiable area in North America.

At the heart of The Josie's culinary offerings is The Velvet Restaurant and Lounge, presenting locally-inspired craft cuisine. The open-concept layout features a dining room and lounge with a 360-degree bar offering views of the mountainside and a glass-walled kitchen.

The Josie is equipped with over 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. With the scenic backdrop of Rossland, these spaces are the perfect environment for retreats, incentives, and social gatherings offering inspiration and fostering fresh ideas.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also works a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection, and The Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travellers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriott.com.

