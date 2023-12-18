Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds The Source Hotel & Market Hall to Latitudes Portfolio

The Denver Boutique Hotel Fuses Bold Design and Unmatched Views.

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning hotel management company, announced today the addition of The Source Hotel & Market Hall to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio.

Reborn from an 1870s iron foundry, The Source is a boutique hotel, market hall, and creative hub in the heart of Denver's lively RiNo Art District. The property offers design-forward rooms, including 100 guest rooms with 20 suites all bathed in natural light with stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline. Drawing inspiration from the minimalist design philosophies of Scandinavia and Japan, these spaces showcase custom Baltic birch casework, polished concrete floors, and operational garage doors in select rooms and suites that seamlessly blur the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The Source Hotel blends the buzz of RiNo with the comforts of home, offering a pet-friendly stay with a host of guest services and amenities, including a fitness center with a terrace, a 24/7 business center, a conference room, and two rooftop plunge pools overlooking the mountains. Rooftop bar and restaurant, The Woods, provides both indoor and outdoor dining with the best views of the city.

The Source Hotel is also recognized as one of Denver's charming wedding venues. The RiNo Ballroom, featuring impressive 23-foot ceilings, accommodates up to 150 guests with expansive windows framing stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. The hotel also offers customizable catering options, ensuring a tailored experience to meet the unique needs of each celebration.

Within the complex is The Market Hall, featuring a collection of curated dining concepts, makers, and artisans. Shoppers and diners will enjoy everything from sushi at Temaki Den, to concepts by James Beard Award-winning chefs at Safta and Reunion Bakery, to Reuzel Certified Barbers, a botanical and ceramics shop, all in one place.

For more information, to view photos or book your stay, please visit the hotel's website, or call 720-409-1200.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also works with a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection, and The Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

