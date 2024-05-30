Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announce Dual-Branded Development in Las Vegas

"This dual-branded project marks an exciting chapter for Crescent Hotels & Resorts, and we are honored to be part of this venture, " says Michael George, President and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

Constructed between the World Market Center and the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the five-story development features two hotels connected under one roof, offering a combined 441 guestrooms. The dual-branded development will provide over 18,000 square feet of adaptable ballroom and meeting space, along with seven entertainment suites.

The AC Hotel by Marriott / Element by Westin will contribute to the ongoing transformation of Symphony Park. With new developments including an art museum and ongoing residential projects such as the 32-story Cello Tower, coupled with its proximity to downtown Las Vegas, Symphony Park is expected to foster sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts