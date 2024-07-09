Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management Agreement for Virginia's First JW Marriott

"It's incredibly exciting to be involved in this prestigious development," said Michael George, President and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Crescent excels in the luxury full-service hotel sector, and Reston Station is a highly sought-after location." Post this

Scheduled to open in mid-2025, the JW Marriott at Reston Station will feature a JW Club, fitness facility, fine-dining restaurant, a signature bar, and a café. The hotel will also offer 25,000 square feet of premier event space, including a 9,000 square foot main ballroom and multiple intimate meeting rooms, designed to accommodate conferences, banquets, weddings, trade shows, and more.

"It's incredibly exciting to be involved in this prestigious development," said Michael George, President and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Crescent excels in the luxury full-service hotel sector, and Reston Station is a highly sought-after location. The addition of the JW Marriott Hotel to the Reston Station neighborhood will set a new standard for luxury and service in both the Dulles Corridor and the D.C. region."

Ideally situated across from the Silver Line and just minutes from Dulles Airport, the JW Marriott at Reston Station offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility. It serves as the centerpiece of The Row at Reston Station, the $1.3 billion development that spans approximately 1.5 million square feet, and is the newest addition to the vibrant Reston Station neighborhood, joining the fully developed Metro Plaza District. The Row at Reston Station will include high-end residential, office, dining, and entertainment spaces and is focused around a large central green with a new LED sculpture that is the largest high-quality outdoor screen in the Washington DC metro area. The screen, capable of broadcasting in Full HD resolution with over 2.3 million pixels, is composed of rotating pylons that create an immersive viewing experience, perfect for events.

"Comstock is thrilled to be working with Crescent Hotels & Resorts as manager of the first hotel that will open in the expansive Reston Station neighborhood," said Chris Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock. "The Crescent team has been instrumental in brand selection, market positioning, design, and operational preparations that will ensure the JW Marriott Hotel at Reston Station sets a new standard for luxury in the Dulles Corridor while providing the premier conference and event space in northern Virginia. We look forward to welcoming the first guests in mid-2025."

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and includes stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation's best real estate markets. Comstock's developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering approximately 90 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, and there are approximately 2,000 additional residences planned that include 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, highlighted by Virginia's first JW Marriott Hotel and Condominium Residences, scheduled to open in 2025.

Current retail offerings include Founding Farmers, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, CVS, and numerous other dining and convenience venues. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces is the state-of-the-art, 55,000-square-foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, which opened in May 2024. It features cutting-edge fitness and wellness facilities, a rooftop pool, fine dining, a signature café, and a bar. Currently underway are the golf-themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, Ebbitt House, —the first-ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand, —and Tous Les Jours bakery, all of which will be opening concurrently with the hotel. Alongside these offerings will be two LEED Silver-certified trophy office towers, 1800 Reston Row Plaza and 1880 Reston Row Plaza, as well as BLVD Haley, a luxury residential building featuring 420 apartment homes.

For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 120 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

