Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of Dual-Branded Development in Phoenix

"The thriving tech corridor is ripe for a hotel that can accommodate a mix of commercial, leisure, and group travelers," says Michael George, Founder and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

The interconnected hotels are adjacent to the Shops at Norterra, a renowned open-air lifestyle shopping center in North Phoenix, offering a variety of shopping, dining, services, and entertainment options. The shopping center is less than 15 minutes south of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) plant which is currently under construction. TSMC's establishment, along with the presence of major companies such as USAA, Honeywell Aerospace, and W.L. Gore & Associates, has attracted numerous suppliers to the area, thereby fueling the growth of new residential and commercial projects and cementing the region as a flourishing tech corridor.

The four-story, 3-acre development thoughtfully integrates the diverse needs of its location into the design and guest experience. The shared main entry leads to a total of 278 high-quality guest rooms, a saline pool with cabanas, a Pickleball court, two premium suites, two shared communal rooms, a fitness center, and retail space. Impressive meeting facilities, offering over 8,000 square feet of dedicated indoor space, seamlessly connect to an outdoor event lawn in the interior courtyard, setting this project apart from typical AC and Element hotels. The hotel's dual-branded nature enables expanded meeting and event capabilities to cater to the growing location. The building is expected to create abundant employment opportunities within the market.

The AC Hotel by Marriott will offer 184 guest rooms reflecting the brand's clean, modern European-inspired aesthetic. The hotel will have a series of multifunctional shared spaces including the all-day AC Kitchen, which serves a European-inspired breakfast. The AC Lounge provides a productive workspace during the day and a lively bar at night, complete with signature cocktails, locally inspired plates, and wine on tap. To further enhance the guest experience, visitors will enjoy two Top Golf Swing Suites, where they can play golf, soccer, hockey, and other sports in an upscale setting with food and beverage service.

The new Element by Westin hotel is designed to cater to extended-stay guests, helping them maintain healthy routines with essential amenities for balanced travel. The hotel's smart, eco-friendly features include oversized windows for natural light and in-room water filtration. The 94 rooms offer spacious living areas and fully equipped kitchens. The hotel will have a select-service restaurant and adjacent lounge area. Additionally, the always-open Restore Pantry provides a selection of nutritious beverages, snacks, and ready-to-go meals.

