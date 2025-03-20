Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of NoMo SoHo

The art-filled Manhattan property captures the soul of the SoHo neighborhood, blending nostalgia with modern elegance

FAIRFAX, Va., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the NoMo SoHo, a boutique hotel nestled in the vibrant heart of SoHo, located at 9 Crosby Street. NoMo SoHo embodies the fashionable neighborhood's essence, placing guests away from Manhattan's finest restaurants, eclectic art galleries, and high-end shopping. The location also offers convenient access to an array of key attractions, including the Lower East Side, New Museum, Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Meatpacking District.

SoHo itself is a historic canvas that has evolved over the decades, transitioning from its vibrant roots in the 50s to 70s to a contemporary haven for fashion, art, and culture. NoMo SoHo pays homage to this dynamic evolution, providing guests with an immersive experience set against the backdrop of charming cobblestone streets, rich heritage, and lively artistic expression. The hotel features a thoughtfully curated collection of vintage and contemporary art, establishing an atmosphere of relaxed urban luxury designed to inspire creativity and comfort.

As the tallest free-standing building in the neighborhood, NoMo SoHo offers breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and 360-degree vistas of the iconic skyline. Each room and suite serves as a bright and airy sanctuary featuring expansive 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with luxurious bedding and C.O. Bigelow bath products.

Guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey at NoMo Kitchen, the hotel's signature restaurant, where a thoughtfully crafted menu showcases seasonal American dishes infused with global influences. Diners can enjoy a vibrant greenhouse atmosphere while savoring expertly mixed cocktails alongside exquisite fare. The hotel is also home to SIP HAPPENS, a daily venue featuring specialty coffees, fresh-baked pastries, and grab-and-go snacks.

