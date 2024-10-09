Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of the Hotel Cleveland, Autograph Collection

The Historic Property Stands as a Bold Testament to the City's Spirit Following a Major Renovation

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has announced the management of Hotel Cleveland, Autograph Collection, a historic property situated in downtown Cleveland. The former Renaissance Cleveland Hotel underwent an extensive multi-year $80 million renovation and reopened in April 2024 under its original name. With over 100 years of history, Hotel Cleveland effortlessly merges the city's rich heritage with modern charm, offering an upscale experience that makes it an ideal addition to the Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection.

Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection of independent hotels, the revitalized property features a brand new lobby bar and restaurant, along with 60,000 square feet of meeting space, priming a truly authentic Cleveland experience. One of downtown Cleveland's most illustrious hotels since opening in 1918, the property offers guests an interactive historical experience through NFC code medallion technology. This amenity allows guests to engage with and discover the property's significant moments.

Each of the 491 reimagined guest rooms showcases sleek and sophisticated interiors, adorned with wall murals depicting historic maps and scenes from the city's history. The tableside lamps, inspired by historic sewing machines, pay homage to the city's former garment district. For a more personalized experience, guests can choose spacious suites that offer separate living areas and views of Lake Erie.

The new hotel lobby bar and restaurant, Maker, is a stylish gathering place with a supper club atmosphere, offering a mix of high-end dining, comfortable ambiance, and signature cocktails. Mowrey's, the city's premier destination for breakfast and brunch, pays homage to Phineas Mowrey, who pioneered tavern culture in Cleveland in 1815.

For more information, to view photos, or to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website, or call 216-696-5600.

