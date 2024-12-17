Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel

The Historic San Antonio Property Combines Old World Glamour with Contemporary Luxury

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio's iconic The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel has named Crescent Hotels & Resorts as the property's new management company, ushering in the next chapter in the history of the storied downtown property while ensuring it remains one of the city's premier destinations for meetings, special events and leisure travel. Sid Greehey, a majority investor in the historic property, has been named Managing General Partner of the hotel's ownership group.

Steeped in history and exuding old-world charm, The St. Anthony holds the distinction of being San Antonio's inaugural luxury hotel with legendary guests including Babe Ruth, Princess Grace of Monaco, and every Texas governor since its opening in 1909. The crown jewel of this century-old property is its stunning rooftop infinity pool, complemented by plush cabanas that invite relaxation and leisure. The St. Anthony offers guests unrivaled proximity to San Antonio's vibrant dining scene, historical landmarks, and cultural attractions. Visitors can indulge in the city's rich history with a visit to the renowned Alamo or take leisurely strolls along the picturesque Riverwalk.

Dining at The St. Anthony is an experience, with upscale options including the elegant Gallery On the Park, the vibrant Cabana Bar adjacent to the rooftop infinity pool, and an award-winning restaurant. Additionally, the rooftop St Anthony Sky Terrace has stunning views of downtown San Antonio, making it the perfect outdoor retreat. Once for members only, The St. Anthony Club is San Antonio's ultimate gathering place and the subject of legendary moments.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection, and NOPSI Hotel New Orleans. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Sid Greehey / Greehey & Company, Ltd.

After years in the oil & gas industry, Sid Greehey formed Greehey & Company, Ltd. in 2002 to further pursue his interest in oil and gas exploration. Mr. Greehey developed a 600,000 + acre lease play in the Montana region of the Bakken, which he sold to Apache Corporation. He has also started several drilling fluid and service companies along the way and Greehey & Company has held over 80,000 net mineral acres under lease in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Mr. Greehey continues to generate and drill prospects across multiple acreage positions as well as participate in additional projects with long time associates.Over the years, the company has diversified and invested in a few technology start-ups and acquired several large real estate projects, most notably a 90% stake in the Hotel St. Anthony. Mr. Greehey is also a General Partner and the Manager of the Quarry Golf Course.

