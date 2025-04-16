Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of Two DoubleTree by Hilton Properties in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Expands Portfolio with Management of Two Newly Renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Properties in Tulsa

FAIRFAX, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced management of two DoubleTree by Hilton properties: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa - Warren Place and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa Downtown. Following significant upgrades, both hotels now offer modernized accommodations and enhanced amenities while continuing to provide exclusive benefits to Hilton Honors members, elevating the guest experience with special perks and rewards.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa - Warren Place, situated in the scenic Warren Place and adjacent to LaFortune Park, offers a tranquil retreat just 15 minutes from downtown Tulsa's key attractions, including the Tulsa Expo Center and Tulsa International Airport (TUL). The hotel is conveniently located near Southern Hills Country Club, the University of Oklahoma, and Saint Francis Hospital, all within a two-mile radius. Following a significant $15 million renovation completed in April 2023, the property features beautifully updated rooms and suites, an upgraded health club, and newly designed public spaces. Celebrated for its spacious accommodations and modernized bathrooms, this hotel ensures a comfortable and luxurious experience for every guest, complemented by the signature warm chocolate chip cookies offered upon arrival.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa Downtown boasts an enviable location adjacent to the BOK Center and the vibrant Arts District. Connected to the Cox Business Convention Center via a convenient sky bridge, this hotel is perfect for both business and leisure travelers. The property recently completed an extensive $7 million renovation in April 2024, featuring a fresh, relaxing aesthetic throughout its 411 guestrooms and suites. Many accommodations offer stunning river or city views and are adorned with soothing neutral colors that enhance the tranquil atmosphere. The upgrades also include enhanced common areas, an upgraded fitness center, and a new gift shop with a barista bar at Made Market. The property features a diverse dining experience, a stylish bar, and well-appointed meeting rooms, making it a prime choice for business meetings and social events.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to enhancing the guest experience at both DoubleTree by Hilton properties, reinforcing the brand's renowned reputation for excellence in hospitality.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include Horseshoe Bay Resort, The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection, and the Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts