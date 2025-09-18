Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of JW Marriott Reston Station

New JW Marriott Property to Redefine Hospitality in Northern Virginia with Landmark Luxury Event Space, Culinary Concepts, and Prime Location

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the JW Marriott Reston Station has opened. The highly anticipated property will be the first JW Marriott in Virginia and Crescent's latest addition to its growing collection of luxury and lifestyle properties.

Set to redefine hospitality in Northern Virginia, JW Marriott Reston Station rises 28 stories above the vibrant Reston Station development, one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented communities in the Washington, D.C. region. The hotel features 248 refined guest rooms, more than 40,000 square feet of luxury event space (the largest of its kind in the area), and three standout dining venues, all just steps from the Silver Line Metro.

Designed to reflect both Robert E. Simon's vision for Reston and J. Willard Marriott's legacy of purposeful hospitality, the hotel offers sweeping views across Northern Virginia and D.C. with accommodations including 14 junior suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite. Guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and intuitive design details for the modern traveler.

The hotel's culinary program includes The Simon, a refined French Mediterranean-style restaurant led by Executive Chef Anthony DiGregorio, along with Schar Bar, an intimate lounge offering curated bourbon experiences and a premium wine list. The property is also home to JW Market, a European-inspired café led by Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen, serving locally sourced baked goods and artisanal fare.

Meeting and event planners will find unmatched flexibility in the hotel's luxury meeting space, including an 11,700-square-foot ballroom with 20-foot ceilings and multiple light-filled breakout rooms, all located on a single level to optimize flow for up to 1,300 guests.

Centrally located at Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, the hotel offers convenient access to Dulles International Airport (10 minutes by car) and downtown D.C. (via direct Metro). Guests will find themselves immersed in a growing district that includes top companies like Google, ICF Headquarters, and Rolls-Royce, plus lifestyle destinations such as a flagship VIDA Fitness & Spa, Founding Farmers, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, and the forthcoming Ebbitt House, a new concept from the team behind Old Ebbitt Grill.

For more information, visit: www.marriott.com/jwrestonstation.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio, and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are 125 JW Marriott hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul.

The JW Marriott Hotel at Reston Station is managed and operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 90 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia's first JW Marriott Hotel and Residences that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces is a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, which opened in May 2024 and will be joined by two additional offerings currently under construction: golf-themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These premier retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, Tous les Jours, Noku Sushi, CVS, and numerous other dining and convenience retail venues already at Reston Station. Reston Station is developed by Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region with a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts