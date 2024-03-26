Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership with Green Key Global During Earth Month

"Crescent Hotels & Resorts embraces a bold entrepreneurial spirit and a culture that celebrates innovation, diversity, and forward-thinking," Michael George, Founder, President, and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

"We are delighted to kick off this eco-conscious partnership with Crescent Hotels & Resorts," said Anick Levesque, Managing Director of Green Key Global. "Crescent Hotels & Resorts embraces a bold entrepreneurial spirit and a culture that celebrates innovation, diversity, and forward-thinking. I am eager to see the impactful strides they will make in helping to shape a brighter, more sustainable future."

In the strategic collaboration, Crescent Hotels & Resorts will leverage Green Key Global's suite of standardized programs and specialized resources tailored for the hospitality and meetings sectors, with the goal of enhancing the eco-ratings across Crescent's extensive portfolio of hotels. Working collaboratively toward the attainment of The Green Key certificate, recognized as the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry, both Green Key Global and Crescent Hotels & Resorts are committed to showcasing efforts toward sustainability for guests, thus contributing to the preservation of our planet for future generations.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Green Key Global

Green Key Global, established in 1994 by the Hotel Association of Canada, is the leading international environmental certification body designed specifically for the hotel and meetings industries. Best-in-class third-party certification programs Green Key Eco-Rating and Green Key Meetings, leverage corporate social responsibility and support sustainable initiatives across the industry to benefit the environment and improve fiscal performance. Based on the results of a comprehensive environmental self-assessment, Green Key Global awards lodging facilities a rating from 1 to 5 Keys (5 Keys being the highest attainable). Green Key Global strives to provide tools and resources to educate members on the value these activities have on a broader environmental, social, and economic level.

For more information on Green Key Global: www.greenkeyglobal.com/home.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], http://www.crescenthotels.com/

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts