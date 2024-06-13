Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces the New Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection

Ocean Avenue's Newest Beachfront Jewel - Promising a Serene Oasis to Feel the Moment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada, proudly announces the grand opening of the Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection. With an emphasis on engaging all five senses, Sandbourne Santa Monica is a multisensory retreat and will join the Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio.

Situated with direct access to the iconic Santa Monica Beach, Sandbourne offers a stylish coastal oasis where urban meets beach. Designed by acclaimed architect Gulla Jónsdóttir, the 175 coastal guest room property is a blend of natural textures, sculptural elements, and décor featuring clay pottery, lush greenery, and Earth tones throughout. Amongst the design concept standouts is a stylish lobby with a color palette inspired by the sea and sand complemented by an abundance of plants.

The highly-anticipated opening introduces a transformative hotel experience with an Artists-in-Residency program, offering a hand-selected group of ceramics artists the opportunity to create pieces and showcase their art on the property. To complement the program, guests can participate in the signature activation, Ceramics by the Pool, a 45-minute pinch pot clay class guided by a local ceramics artist. Additional property amenities include a heated pool with plush cabanas, a private on-site dog park, and 10,000 square feet of event space. 2025 will bring the addition of a full-service wellness spa.

The culinary scene at The Sandbourne Santa Monica brings an immersive experience with Marelle, the onsite restaurant led by Santa Monica native Chef Raphael Lunetta, under the creative direction of Jónsdóttir. The 187-seat venue transports guests through a journey of bold taste and design, featuring California-inspired cuisine. Guests can also enjoy poolside service at the Pool & Sunset Lounge, cocktails at the Lobby Bar, and in-room dining.

For more information, to view photos, or to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website, or call 310-395-9700.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also works a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection, and The Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Sandbourne Santa Monica

Located at 1740 Ocean Avenue, Sandbourne Santa Monica presents 175 meticulously designed guest rooms and suites. The upscale pool, adorned with cabanas, complements the iconic backdrop of Santa Monica Beach. Our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center caters to wellness enthusiasts, while an onsite dog park and honeybee hive enhance our commitment to a diverse and sustainable guest experience. Culinary excellence awaits at our full-service restaurant and bar, curated by Chef Raphael Lunetta, providing an inviting space for relaxation, savoring, and celebration. Sandbourne Santa Monica: Redefining Coastal Living.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 235 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 40 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. For more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

