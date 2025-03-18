Crescent Hotels & Resorts Appoints Elie Khoury as Chief Operating Officer

Crescent Strengthens Operational Leadership with Industry Veteran
FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has appointed Elie Khoury as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of operational leadership in the hospitality industry, Elie brings a wealth of experience - from asset management to engineering, brand partnerships, and more – that will be invaluable to the Crescent team. His core competencies uniquely position him to enhance service culture, maximize return on investment, and spearhead strategic developments that align seamlessly with the company's commitment to innovation.
Elie has built an exceptional career leading operations at the most respected organizations in the hospitality sector. His journey began in food and beverage, where he played a crucial role in developing successful restaurant concepts. Elie then worked at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where he collaborated with many current leaders at Crescent Hotels & Resorts, excelling in multiple General Manager roles and overseeing increasingly complex hotels across various states and brands. As Executive Vice President of Operations at Aimbridge, Elie was responsible for overseeing operations across North America and international markets. He specialized in brand relations, guest experience, and executive leadership development, showcasing his commitment to excellence in the hospitality field. Additionally, Elie brings valuable asset management expertise from his roles at Preston Hollow Community Capital and Murphy Asset Management.
"We are excited to welcome Elie Khoury as the Chief Operating Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts," said Dawn Gallagher, President of Hospitality. "His extensive operational experience and laser focus on guest experience will further strengthen Crescent as we continue to expand the portfolio of resorts and luxury hotels."
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Elie is a dedicated leader in the industry. He serves as Chairman of the Board of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA), the largest state hotel association in the U.S., and is an active member of the hospitality board at California State University, East Bay.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include Horseshoe Bay Resort, The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection, and the Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.
Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
