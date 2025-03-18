Crescent Hotels & Resorts Appoints Elie Khoury as Chief Operating Officer

"Elie Khoury's extensive operational experience and focus on guest experience will further strengthen Crescent's portfolio of resorts and luxury hotels." – Dawn Gallagher, President of Hospitality, Crescent Hotels & Resorts Post this

"We are excited to welcome Elie Khoury as the Chief Operating Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts," said Dawn Gallagher, President of Hospitality. "His extensive operational experience and laser focus on guest experience will further strengthen Crescent as we continue to expand the portfolio of resorts and luxury hotels."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Elie is a dedicated leader in the industry. He serves as Chairman of the Board of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA), the largest state hotel association in the U.S., and is an active member of the hospitality board at California State University, East Bay.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include Horseshoe Bay Resort, The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection, and the Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

