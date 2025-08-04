Crescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of NH Collection New York Madison Avenue

Award-winning global hotel group partners with Crescent to continue to grow flagship Midtown Manhattan hotel.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue. Known for its elevated hospitality and distinctive style, the hotel is a hidden gem that captures the energy and elegance of New York City's most iconic avenue.

Set within a beautifully restored early 20th-century Renaissance Revival building, once home to a college residence for men as well as various fraternities, the property continues the tradition of creating community with its redesigned public spaces and amenities combining historic charm with modern sophistication. Located on Madison Avenue, it offers guests breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and close proximity to Grand Central Station, Bryant Park, and Fifth Avenue shopping.

Stepping inside the hotel resembles the Golden Age of Advertising of 1950s New York. Carefully curated midcentury-inspired interiors with teal leather couches, retro radios and record players, and black-and-white photography evoke nostalgia with a twist of modern artistry. Low-lit lounges and vintage books such as Film Noir, Rock Covers, and New Architecture New York invite guests to linger, unwind, and soak in the ambiance.

The hotel features 288 elegant guest rooms and suites, many of which offer sweeping skyline views. Guests enjoy thoughtfully curated amenities, a fully equipped fitness center, and MAD Bar & Lounge, a moody, romantic cocktail bar renowned for its elevated classics, such as the Mr. Añejo Manhattan and one of the city's finest Old Fashioneds. Tucked away from MAD Bar & Lounge, the intimate, fireplace-lit piano room invites guests to enjoy live performances by some of New York City's finest musicians.

The hotel is also home to Serafina, the globally recognized Italian-Mediterranean restaurant brand born in New York. Located just off the lobby, Serafina offers handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and fresh seafood served in a stylish yet approachable setting. A curated small bites menu from Serafina is also available in MAD Bar & Lounge.

With its refined aesthetic and exceptional location, NH Collection New York Madison Avenue continues to be a standout destination for discerning travelers seeking a stay that blends culture, character, and comfort in the heart of Manhattan.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts