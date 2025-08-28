Crescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of The Westin Jackson

Expanding its footprint with another Westin, Crescent leverages deep brand expertise to elevate the guest experience in Mississippi's capital.

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of The Westin Jackson, expanding its portfolio with another premier Westin property. Known for its deep expertise in the brand, Crescent brings its signature operational excellence and service-driven approach to elevate guest experiences in the heart of Mississippi's capital.

Known as the "City with Soul," Jackson is home to a rich music and arts scene and is celebrated as the birthplace of rhythm and blues. Ideally situated in vibrant downtown, The Westin Jackson offers guests walkable access to the city's leading cultural, business, and entertainment destinations. Nearby attractions include the Mississippi Museum of Art, Thalia Mara Hall, the Civil Rights Museum, the Capitol, and the lively Fondren District. The hotel is also just minutes from the Jackson Convention Complex and Mississippi Coliseum.

Newly built and opened in 2017, the Westin Jackson features refined accommodations with Westin's signature Heavenly bedding package, modern design, and work-friendly layouts. Versatile events and meeting spaces make it a go-to destination for corporate functions, weddings, and special occasions. Paying homage to the city's musical roots, the hotel features a curated collection of electric guitars available for guests, inviting travelers to find their own rhythm. The experience is further enriched by a variety of locally inspired art installations displayed throughout the property.

Guests can enjoy regionally inspired cuisine at the hotel's signature modern Southern restaurant featuring an open kitchen and craft cocktails. Whether gathering with friends or entertaining clients, the restaurant offers a warm, inviting atmosphere and a menu that highlights the bold, seasonal flavors of the South.

To support wellness on the road, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center and an indoor swimming pool. These thoughtfully designed amenities provide opportunities for both exercise and relaxation, creating a balanced experience for today's traveler.

For more information about Crescent Hotels & Resorts or The Westin Jackson, please visit www.crescenthotels.com or www.marriott.com/janwi.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio, and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

