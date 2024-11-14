Crescent Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 20 Nominations for Travel + Leisure 2025 World's Best Awards

Voting is Open Through February 25, 2025

FAIRFAX, VA., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning, nationally recognized, leading operator of hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada, is thrilled to announce that 20 of its properties have received nominations for the prestigious Travel + Leisure 2025 World's Best Awards. This annual survey honors the finest in global travel, recognizing excellence in hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and spas.

Voting for the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is open now through February 25, 2025, inviting readers to share their experiences by casting their ballots. Participants in the survey not only help shape the travel landscape but also enter for a chance to win incredible prizes, including a Viking Ocean Voyage for two to Australia and New Zealand, a $15,000 cash prize, and other cash rewards.

With hundreds of thousands of votes cast each year, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards stand as the gold standard in the travel industry, guiding fellow travelers to discover the best spots around the world. The results will be revealed in the August 2025 issue of Travel + Leisure and showcased online at travelable.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts' nominations are outlined below. To submit nominations, please visit the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards website here.

Best Hotels in California

JW Marriott Le Merigot (now named Sandbourne Santa Monica)

Hotel Republic

Dream Hollywood

The Marker

Hotel Tamara

Best Hotels in New York

The Opus

33 Seaport

Wyatt Herald Square

Best Hotels in Texas

Horseshoe Bay Resort

Blossom Hotel

Tapatio Springs

Hotel Indigo Austin

Best Hotels in Florida

PGA National Resort

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

Best Hotels in Canada and Additional U.S Nominations

The Josie Hotel – Rossland, BC , Canada

, The Source Hotel – Denver, Colorado

Hotel Lincoln – Chicago, Illinois

– NOPSI Hotel – New Orleans, Louisiana

Renaissance Cleveland Hotel (now named Hotel Cleveland) – Cleveland, Ohio

Williamsburg Inn – Williamsburg, Virginia

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], https://www.crescenthotels.com/

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts