Crescent Hotels & Resorts Expands Portfolio with Hotel Republic San Diego, An Autograph Collection

The Downtown Boutique Hotel Offers a Social and Business Hub in America's Finest City.

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced today the addition of the Hotel Republic San Diego, An Autograph Collection, to its collection of West Coast properties within its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio. Located in the heart of downtown San Diego within walking distance of Little Italy and the buzzing Gaslamp Quarter, Hotel Republic serves as a vibrant social hub with a signature business beat.

With interior design that pays homage to San Diego's seaside surroundings, Hotel Republic features a stylistically contemporary lobby complete with high ceilings, artistic driftwood chandeliers, and nautical trinkets. The property's 258 guest rooms and suites offer a comfortable ambiance with modern touches - from corner rooms to the luxurious Presidential Suite.

Hotel Republic creates a warm guest experience with sociable and lively events. Topside Terrace Kitchen & Bar offers a modern take on classic California cuisine, featuring outdoor weekend brunch, daily happy hour, and an array of small bites. Trade Lounge in the hotel's lobby embraces culinary influences shaped by local farms and fresh seafood.

Hotel Republic offers thoughtfully designed event space to accommodate a range of events from social gatherings to business meetings. For weddings, the property offers an elegant ballroom with vibrant and artistic lighting and a rooftop with panoramic views of downtown San Diego.

For more information, to view photos or book your stay, please visit the hotel website, or call 619-398-3100.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts