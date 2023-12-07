Crescent Hotels & Resorts Honored with Marriott Serve 360 Award for Commitment to Social Responsibility

"The Marriott Serve 360 Award reflects the passion for service deeply ingrained in the culture of Team Crescent. We believe in the power of hospitality to make a positive impact, not just within our properties, but in the communities we serve," said Michael George, CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

"The Marriott Serve 360 Award reflects the passion for service deeply ingrained in the culture of Team Crescent," said Michael George, CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "At Crescent, we believe in the power of hospitality to make a positive impact, not just within our properties, but in the communities we serve. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence in the industry."

In 2023, Crescent was recognized as a DiversityInc Top 50 Noteworthy Company, emphasizing its dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion. Crescent's impactful initiatives include Crescent Cares Month, featuring various service events supporting children, veterans, and women, and achieving impressive environmental stewardship. The company's commitment extends to fostering diversity through Crescent Diversity Week and providing a safe space for associates through Courageous Conversations.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, CIIC PR, 1 845-358-3920 x 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts