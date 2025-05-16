Crescent Hotels & Resorts Named as New Management Partner for Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa

"We are thrilled to have Crescent Hotels & Resorts as our new management partner," said Spencer Lee, SVP of Operations. "Their commitment to innovative, guest-focused service aligns perfectly with our vision to offer a sophisticated and authentic Hawaiian experience." Post this

Under Crescent Hotels & Resorts, guests experience seamless service, thoughtful touches, and lifestyle-driven hospitality. Known for managing premium properties across North America, Crescent delivers upscale guest experiences that include personalized service, local cultural connections, and community engagement.

Bonvoy members will continue to enjoy their well-deserved recognition and exceptional service at Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Crescent is committed to maintaining the high standards Bonvoy members have come to expect, ensuring their loyalty is valued and rewarded throughout their stay.

"We are thrilled to have Crescent Hotels & Resorts as our new management partner," said Spencer Lee, SVP of Operations. "Their commitment to innovative, guest-focused service aligns perfectly with our vision to offer a sophisticated and authentic Hawaiian experience."

The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa features 299 rooms and suites, including 187 hotel rooms and 112 residences, blending residential-style comfort with luxury amenities. Guests enjoy expansive ocean and mountain views, stylish interiors designed by Hawaiian designer Sig Zane, and access to the Sky Deck, which includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a heated saltwater pool, and the full-service NAMI Spa.

Ideally located just steps from Ala Moana Center and the lively Kakaako district, the hotel provides easy access to world-class shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. Crescent's management emphasizes enhancing these connections, introducing guests to the best of Honolulu through curated experiences led by the hotel's on-site Navigator.

For more information about Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, please visit the hotel website.

About Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa

Ideally located in the heart of Honolulu, Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa blends residential-style accommodations with traditional hotel stays. Steps from Ala Moana Center and the vibrant Kakaako district, guests enjoy world-class shopping, craft breweries, street art, and easy access to waterfall hikes and historical landmarks. The hotel features 299 rooms and suites, including 187 hotel rooms and 112 residences with stunning ocean and mountain views. Designed by Hawaiian designer Sig Zane, interiors showcase bold, island-inspired motifs. A highlight of the property is the eighth-floor Sky Deck, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service NAMI Spa, yoga studio, and multiple pools, including a heated saltwater pool and lap pool. Renaissance Residences offer a home-away-from-home experience with spacious penthouse suites and premium one-bedroom or studio layouts, all equipped with luxury appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Bosch.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Media Contact

For National Media Inquiries: Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

For Hawaii Media Inquiries: Caroline Witherspoon, [email protected], https://www.beckercommunications.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts