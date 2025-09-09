Crescent Hotels & Resorts Opens Record-Breaking AC/Element in Las Vegas

The AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park Is Officially Open

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park, developed by Jackson-Shaw. This landmark opening is history in the making. Managed by Crescent, the property is the only dual-branded hotel in Las Vegas and the first non-gaming property in the Symphony Park district. The property also sets a global benchmark as the largest AC/Element hotel in the world.

Merging the refined precision of AC Hotels with the fresh, wellness-forward philosophy of Element, the property delivers two distinct experiences under one roof, just steps from the cultural heartbeat of the "real" Las Vegas. Guests will enjoy a piano lounge, saltwater pool, filtered water stations, and 18,000 square feet of incomparable event space, including the largest unobstructed ballroom in the Las Vegas Arts District. Located across from The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and World Market, blocks from Fremont Street, and only a seven-minute drive to the Strip, the property offers unmatched access to Las Vegas' vibrant culture and entertainment.

Adding to its distinctive appeal, the property will feature an original large-scale art installation by renowned local artist Larry Domsky. The 19-foot steel sculpture, conceived, designed, and fabricated entirely by Domsky, embodies both artistry and heart. Celebrated for his striking glass and metal works, Domsky has installations at Harry Reid International Airport, Vegas PBS, the Las Vegas Municipal Courthouse, and Symphony Park, with commissions in 18 countries for celebrity and global brand clients.

Crescent's operational expertise and history of driving results in Las Vegas uniquely position the AC Hotel/Element Symphony Park to thrive. Surrounded by transformative developments such as the planned art museum and the 32-story Cello Tower, the hotel is poised to be a catalyst for Symphony Park's continued growth.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio, and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Jackson-Shaw

Jackson-Shaw is a national real estate developer headquartered in North Texas with vast experience mixing practical knowledge with solid entrepreneurship. Since its founding in 1972, the company has developed over 63 million square feet of space, encompassing both hospitality and industrial projects. Diverse markets where Jackson-Shaw develops include Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. Visit JacksonShaw.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

