Crescent Hotels & Resorts Promotes Jon Hodges as Vice President of Global Sales

"Jon's leadership has been nothing short of exceptional at Crescent Hotels & Resorts," said Dawn Gallagher, CCO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "We anticipate Jon's continued success in driving our sales and marketing campaigns to expand our presence among luxury traveler demographics."

Before joining Crescent Hotels & Resorts in 2021 as Senior Director of Luxury, TMC & Consortia Sales, Jon held the position of Regional Director of Sales and Partnership Marketing at SIXTY Hotels, effectively managing the TMC, Consortia, and FIT/Wholesale markets for the collective. His extensive resume of industry leadership includes successful tenures at Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Denihan Hospitality, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Jon's proactive connection-building and commitment to training align with Crescent's hotel management philosophy, reflecting a collective dedication from leadership to associates, all operating with a heart for hospitality.

