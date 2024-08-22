Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Distinguished Leader Vanessa Claspill as Chief Commercial Officer

"Vanessa is an accomplished leader with proven experience in driving revenue, retaining top talent, and partnering with owners to drive success at the property level" said Michael George, Founder, and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

"Vanessa is an accomplished leader with proven experience in driving revenue, retaining top talent, and partnering with owners to drive success at the property level. Her expertise in building high-performing teams and enhancing profitability makes her an excellent choice for the Chief Commercial Officer role," said Michael George, Founder, and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "We are pleased to welcome Vanessa to our Crescent family."

With an approach that challenges the status quo, Vanessa understands that true greatness requires bold action and constant innovation. Her emphasis on cultivating strong relationships and her ability to inspire has positioned her as a transformative leader in the industry.

Vanessa's appointment, in concert with Dawn Gallagher's recent promotion as President of Hospitality, underscores Crescent's steadfast commitment to attracting, promoting, and retaining top talent. With women comprising over 60 percent of Crescent's leadership team, the company continues to champion the advancement of women in the industry.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers.

For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com andwww.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

